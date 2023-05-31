Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Imran will face military courts for planning May 9 attacks: Rana Sanaullah

Strong govts made by people’s support, not by establishment: Imran Khan

IG Punjab rejects claims about mistreatment of women in jail

Shortage of goods, plant closures: IMF identifies import curbs as the real culprits

General elections must be held by Oct: Pildat

Ali Muhammad Khan, Shehryar Afridi rearrested after release

Inflationary pressure to persist in May, warns Ministry of Finance

Imran skips JIT appearance in Jinnah House attack

Anarchists, arsonists do not qualify for dialogue: PM Shehbaz

Imran serves Rs10bn notice to Qadir Patel

Rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains 0.8%

