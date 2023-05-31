AVN 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
BAFL 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.87%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.01%)
EPCL 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.55%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.92%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
NETSOL 73.87 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.92%)
OGDC 75.78 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.47%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.52 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.33%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.8%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.32%)
TPLP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TRG 95.33 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.76%)
UNITY 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.31%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Important updates from May 30, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 31 May, 2023 08:44am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Imran will face military courts for planning May 9 attacks: Rana Sanaullah

Read here for details.

  • Strong govts made by people’s support, not by establishment: Imran Khan

Read here for details.

  • IG Punjab rejects claims about mistreatment of women in jail

Read here for details.

  • Shortage of goods, plant closures: IMF identifies import curbs as the real culprits

Read here for details.

  • General elections must be held by Oct: Pildat

Read here for details.

  • Ali Muhammad Khan, Shehryar Afridi rearrested after release

Read here for details.

  • Inflationary pressure to persist in May, warns Ministry of Finance

Read here for details.

  • Imran skips JIT appearance in Jinnah House attack

Read here for details.

  • Anarchists, arsonists do not qualify for dialogue: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Imran serves Rs10bn notice to Qadir Patel

Read here for details.

  • Rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains 0.8%

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

FD extends LoC to PD for rescheduling of Rs283.287bn PHP debts

PM explains govt’s approach to FY24 budget

Monthly update: Inflation to remain on upward trajectory: MoF

Govt expending its energies on bringing economy back on the rails: Dar

Targets of NDCs: ECC rejects Sindh govt’s suggestion

Levies under FTR on exports: Higher tax rate on dividend recommended

Filing of wealth statement: RRMC urges MoF to abolish requirement

Tax liability of non-filers: Govt mulling giving NADRA new teeth

General elections must be held by Oct: Pildat

Reconciled arrears of previous NFC share: PM asks finance division to make payment to KP

Read more stories