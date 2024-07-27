AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
5-member JIT to probe PTI social media’s campaign

Published 27 Jul, 2024 06:16am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday formed a five-member joint investigation team (JIT) to probe into PTI social media’s organized campaign against the institutions.

The IGP Islamabad will head the JIT, while FIA Cyber Crime Director, FIA Anti-Terrorism Wing Director, Islamabad DIG Investigations and Islamabad CTD SSP will be its members.

Cabinet meeting: PM Shehbaz slams PTI, but no ban so far

The JIT will hold investigations into the organized campaign against the state keeping in the view the received content.

