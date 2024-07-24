AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
2024-07-24

Strategic reforms roadmap: 11 ministries to liaise with consultants

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister has directed 11 ministries, which are part of the PM’s Strategic Reforms Roadmap to ensure cooperation with foreign consultants for their review and revision of sectoral plans, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The names of ministries/ divisions which are part of the PM’s Strategic Reforms Roadmap are as follows: (i) Power Division; (ii) Finance Division; (iii) Petroleum Division; (iv) Ministry of Commerce; (iv) Ministry of Industries and Production;(vi) Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication; (vii) Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives; (viii) Ministry of Privatisation; (ix) Ministry of National Food Security and Research; (x) Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development; and (xi) Board of Investment (BoI).

PM to head panel to boost investment

Syed Shakeel Shah, additional secretary-II of Prime Minister’s Office, in a letter to the concerned ministries/divisions has informed that the prime minister wants them to coordinate with the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) technical assistance team members who are supporting the development of the PM’s economic revival plan including sectoral plans and sectoral roadmap.

Each ministry/division to nominate a focal person (not below-BS-20) for coordinating this exercise.

The Prime Minister’s Office has directed the secretaries of the relevant ministries/divisions to ensure effective engagement with the team of consultants assigned the task of reviewing sectoral plans and developing a home-grown economic plan for Pakistan.

