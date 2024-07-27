AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,248 Decreased By -46.7 (-0.56%)
BR30 25,878 Decreased By -223.8 (-0.86%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-07-27

NA panel told: China, KSA likely to roll over $9bn loans

Press Release Published 27 Jul, 2024 06:16am

ISLAMABAD: China and Saudi Arabia are likely to roll over $9 billion in loans to Pakistan in the current fiscal year 2024-25, officials of the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) revealed before the National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, here on Friday.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division convened under the chairmanship of Muhammad Atif to receive a comprehensive briefing from the Ministry of Economic Affairs Division (EAD) regarding its evolution, mandate, organisational structure, management of foreign economic assistance, external debt, other key functions, challenges faced, and the strategic roadmap for the future.

The briefing, delivered by Dr Kazim Niaz secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs and officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs Division, provided deep insights into the historical evolution of EAD, highlighting its pivotal role in debt management, loans, external debt and liabilities, government borrowing, external public debt, policies for local NGOs, Joint Ministerial Commission, foreign trainings, Pakistan Technical Assistance Program and project financing.

Pakistan is looking for external financing avenues: Aurangzeb

The ministry underscored its commitment to fostering economic growth, stability, and sustainable development through strategic planning and effective implementation of policies.

Emphasising Pakistan’s engagement with bilateral and multilateral partners, the ministry highlighted efforts in securing and effectively utilising foreign economic assistance to support national development priorities. Detailed insights were provided into the management of Pakistan’s external debt, including strategies for debt sustainability, risk management, and fiscal prudence.

Officials briefed the committee that EAD is in contact with the Arab Coordination Group and the Qatar Fund for Development to secure funding for the Diamer-Bhasha Dam within this financial year. Officials also confirmed plans to roll over $9 billion in loans from China and Saudi Arabia. Pakistan faces a total repayment of over $20.8 billion this fiscal year.

The EAD expects to receive $500 million from the Islamic Development Bank for oil and commodity loans. However, Saudi Arabia is currently not in favour of giving Pakistan another loan oil facility.

The committee was briefed that the Geneva Donor Conference, which was held in January 2023, pledged $10.7 billion in project financing, of which Pakistan has received just $3 billion, mostly in the form of debt instead of grants.

Officials added that this fiscal year, Pakistan will likely receive $1 billion from the World Bank for the Dasu Hydropower Project, with the first phase of the project expected to be completed by 2027. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank will be awarded the construction contract for the N5 project.

The EAD officials highlighted the lack of a monitoring mechanism for all NGO projects nationwide but assured that funding is monitored to prevent misuse for terror financing.

The committee requested more details of projects involving delayed external financing at the next meeting.

The briefing candidly addressed the challenges faced by EAD, including shrinking of concessional finance, global inflation, changing in global priorities, national economical outlook, oil and commodity financing issues, differed oil facility, project portfolio issues, no framework for Pakistan Technical Assistance Program (PTAP) and legal challenges to NGOs policy.

Muhammad Atif, remarked, “The briefing provided by the Ministry of Economic Affairs Division has been enlightening. It underscores the critical role EAD plays in steering Pakistan’s economic agenda towards sustainable growth and development.” He further added that the committee will join hands and support initiatives that can lead towards economic growth and stability in the country.

Members of the committee stated that, “We remain committed to navigating the challenges ahead while capitalizing on opportunities for economic advancement. Our strategic priorities are aligned with national interests, aiming to achieve robust economic performance and improved living standards for our country.”

Members expressed their support for ongoing efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s economic resilience and promote an inclusive and sustainable development agenda.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

China Pakistan Saudi Arabia LOANS KSA EAD debts NA panel

Comments

200 characters

NA panel told: China, KSA likely to roll over $9bn loans

China briefed about govt-IMF engagements

Refinery project: Sinopec, Aramco not satisfied with PSO data

Nepra tells KE: ‘Load-shedding only when necessary’

Reserved seats: PTI submits list of 67 women, 11 minority candidates

5-member JIT to probe PTI social media’s campaign

Gandapur says ‘won’t allow any operation’ in KP

SECP survey: Digital insurance premiums show dismal picture

Revival of PSM nearly impossible, NA panel told

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.17pc

Read more stories