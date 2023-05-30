AVN 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
BAFL 28.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.1%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.91%)
EPCL 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.86%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.72%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.57%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
KAPCO 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.64%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.06%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.96%)
NETSOL 73.85 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.89%)
OGDC 75.72 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.39%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.47%)
PRL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.87%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.17%)
TPLP 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.76%)
TRG 95.70 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.15%)
UNITY 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.04%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.91%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran serves Rs10bn notice to Qadir Patel

  • In the notice, Imran says health minister circulated 'wrongful, baseless, and defamatory' information against him
BR Web Desk Published May 30, 2023 Updated May 30, 2023 03:07pm
Follow us

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan sent on Tuesday a defamation notice to Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel for circulating “wrongful and defamatory” information in his press conference, it was reported.

The PTI chief served a legal notice seeking Rs10 billion from Patel and to “retract his statements in the same mode and manner in which he made them in the first place”.

He said the amount of Rs10 billion will be donated to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

Imran also called on Patel to refrain from making further defamatory comments. The notice said that if the health minister failed to do so within 15 days, then he would be compelled to initiate legal proceedings.

The development comes after Health Minister Qadir Patel claimed that there was no mention of any fracture in Imran’s medical reports.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Patel said Imran “went around” with a plaster on his leg for five to six months.

“Have you ever seen anyone having himself plastered for a wound on the skin or muscle?”

The health minister alleged Imran’s initial urine sample showed evidence of toxic chemicals, “the likes of alcohol and cocaine”.

He said the former prime minister’s samples were taken at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad after being arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

He said Imran’s mental stability is also questionable, as per his medical reports.

“This is your (former) prime minister about whom a five-member panel of senior doctors is saying that his mental stability is questionable. There was some inappropriate gesture,” he said.

“The medical report is saying that when we talked to Imran for a long time, his actions were not that of a fit man.”

The minister said the medical report would be shown to the nation, stressing that it was a “public document”.

Abdul Qadir Patel arrest of Imran Khan defamation

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi May 30, 2023 01:45pm
Why not Rs100 bn
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shahid Khan May 30, 2023 02:20pm
As if the courts are going to do anything
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Jani Walker May 30, 2023 02:53pm
"He said Rs10 billion will be donated to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre." IK must be the greatest optimist ever. He has already started dreaming of extracting 10 billion from Patel who has declared his wealth to be less that a few lakh Rupees. What a tamasha.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Abdullah May 30, 2023 02:54pm
@Shahid Khan, They have already done so much by keeping imran out of jail.What do you want them to do start listening cases from bani gala?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Imran serves Rs10bn notice to Qadir Patel

IMF continues its engagement with govt: Porter

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Imran Khan submits surety bonds in 3 anti-terrorism cases

Jinnah House attack: JIT summons Imran Khan for questioning

ICC revenue model threatens growth of game, say associate members

Turkish lira hits new low as Erdogan selects cabinet

Builders, developers: Govt may extend tax incentives

Russian oil: first shipment likely to reach by first week of June

CMOs miss most of the KPIs: PTA

Read more stories