Weekly SPI inflation up 0.17pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended July 25, 2024, increased by 0.17 per cent due to an increase in the prices of chicken (4.80 per cent), garlic (2.01 per cent), pulse gram (1.87 per cent), eggs (1.71 per cent), beef (0.93 per cent), gur (0.89 per cent), milk fresh (0.45 per cent), and cigarettes (0.12 per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 20.09 per cent mainly due to increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (570 per cent), onions (105.46 per cent), pulse gram (40.39 per cent), powered milk (39.11 per cent), garlic (34.61 per cent), moong (29.77 per cent), gents sandal (25.01 per cent), shirting (24.97 per cent), beef (23.52 per cent), salt powder (23.28 per cent), maash (22.50 per cent) and energy saver (17.96 per cent), while decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (31.75 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (13.44 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (10.42 per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (9.85 per cent), mustard oil (8.33 per cent), eggs (5.82 per cent), rice basmati broken (4.15 per cent) and tea Lipton (2.52 per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25 per cent) items increased, eight (15.69 per cent) items decreased and 24 (47.06 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 321.95 points against 321.40 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 0.08 per cent, 0.13 per cent, 0.15 per cent,0.18 per cent and 0.19 per cent respectively.

The items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include chicken (4.80 per cent), garlic (2.01 per cent), pulse gram (1.87 per cent), eggs (1.71 per cent), beef with bone (0.93 per cent), gur (0.89 per cent), moong (0.84 per cent), milk fresh (0.45 per cent), sugar (0.36 per cent), mustard oil (0.33 per cent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.23 per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.18 per cent), mutton (0.16 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.14 per cent), powdered milk Nido390 gm polybag each (0.14 per cent), cigarettes Capstan 20’s packet each (0.12 per cent), maash (0.12 per cent), rice basmati broken (0.07 per cent) and curd (0.06 per cent).

Items prices of which decreased during the period under review include tomatoes (9.19 per cent), onions (2.14 per cent), LPG (1.04 per cent), bananas (0.53 per cent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.35 per cent), potatoes (0.17 per cent), masoor (0.16 per cent), and bread plain (0.05 per cent).

