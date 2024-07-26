AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
AIRLINK 107.70 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.5%)
BOP 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DCL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.15%)
DFML 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.73%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
HUMNL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.14%)
OGDC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.34%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PPL 113.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.79%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.18%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TOMCL 37.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.95%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 55.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 8,248 Decreased By -46.7 (-0.56%)
BR30 25,878 Decreased By -223.8 (-0.86%)
KSE100 78,030 Decreased By -439.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 25,084 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.45%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee marginally up against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.34 against the greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 26, 2024 Updated July 26, 2024 04:49pm

The Pakistani rupee registered minor improvement, appreciating 0.03% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.34, a gain of Re0.07, against the greenback.

On Thursday, the currency had settled at 278.41 against the US dollar.

In recent weeks, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar.

Globally, the US dollar found its footing after data on Thursday showed the world’s largest economy expanded faster than expected and inflation slowed in the second quarter.

The dollar index, which measures the US unit versus six rivals, was little changed at 104.35.

The PCE data is expected to come in at 0.1% on a monthly basis.

The Fed meets next week and is expected to stand pat on rates this time but markets are fully pricing in a rate cut in September.

Traders also anticipate 66 basis points of easing this year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose slightly on Friday but remained on track for a third straight week of declines due to weak demand in China, the world’s largest crude importer, and expectations of a ceasefire deal for the Gaza war and related violence in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures for September rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.52 a barrel by 0648 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude for September increased 13 cents, also 0.2%, to $78.41 per barrel.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee marginally up against US dollar

SBP widely seen cutting key policy rate on Monday

China’s central bank governor meets Pakistan finance minister in Beijing

PTI postpones Friday’s Islamabad protest

Fire erupts in Kashif Center at Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal

Police detains 17 people in firing case after Bugti clan clash in DHA

Oil set for third weekly decline, pressured by Gaza ceasefire hopes

SNGPL posts Rs10.6bn in profit in FY23, largely flat year-on-year

Joe Biden told Netanyahu to ‘finalize’ Gaza deal: White House

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories