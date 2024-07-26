Pakistanis have a rising interest in relocating to Dubai: immigration expert

KARACHI: Dubai’s efforts to attract talented persons is reaping dividends as a greater number of Pakistanis are looking to relocated to the emirate, according to an immigration support services firm, which added that the city has now moved much beyond looking at just tourists to boost its economy.

With a booming real estate market offering a glimpse of the city’s rising demand for investors, rising queries for its visas and job prospects are also keeping professionals interested as the city evolves from a tourism destination to a business and technology-driven hub.

Additionally, a downturn in Pakistan’s economy, which has not seen enough growth to accommodate the rising number of graduates every year, rising inflation and political as well as social upheavals are also turning away individuals to explore other options.

Pakistani firms show 71% growth in joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Several Pakistani companies have already announced establishing a subsidiary in Dubai, and the city’s infrastructure and real estate investment projects are also a major employment attraction for Pakistanis looking to move abroad for better prospects.

In an interview with Business Recorder, Adil Ismail, Director and Founder of Superior Consulting, a Karachi-based immigration support services firm, said Dubai offers a blend of opportunities and benefits that make it an ideal destination for Pakistani professionals.

Its job market is tough due to rising competition, but according to news published in Gulf News, which cited a survey, over 60 per cent of UAE business leaders expect employee headcount at their companies to increase in the next 12 months.

“The job market in Dubai is constantly evolving, with a high demand for skills in technology, healthcare, finance, and construction,” Ismail said.

“Employers are looking for candidates who possess strong technical skills, relevant industry certifications, and a proven track record of experience.”

However, Pakistani professionals continue to face challenges when navigating the complex visa and immigration process.

Ismail advised working with a reputable immigration consultancy to overcome these hurdles.

Dubai’s economy has over the years transitioned from being dependent on tourism revenue to a more diverse market.

Home to the world’s tallest tower and man-made islands, Dubai is chasing new goals: a 10-year economic plan known as D33 aims to double the economy’s size and make Dubai one of the top four global financial centres in a decade. It also wants to increase the length of its public beaches to 105 km from 21 km by 2040 and revive the dusty Palm Jebel Ali island abandoned in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

Property is booming once more and several analysts this time see more guardrails in against any repeat of the problems that subdued Dubai after the 2008 global credit crunch. Many also believe investors from traditional markets like India, Pakistan and the Middle East will join those from Australia, the UK, Europe, Turkey and others as Dubai’s red-hot property market continues to attract international buyers, defying expectations of a slowdown.

Dubai’s location, favorable tax-free environment, high returns and challenging environments in their home countries will be major reasons why the glitzy city remains on investors’ radar, according to industry experts.

Additionally, its focus on emerging sectors like renewable energy, e-commerce, and digital marketing continue to offer new opportunities. The healthcare sector has also seen significant growth, driven by the increased focus on health and wellness.

In terms of cost of living, while Dubai is relatively more expensive compared to some other destinations, it was also declared the city with the highest number of millionaires in the Middle East, revealed an annual ranking by Henley & Partners in May 2024.

A tax-free income policy and quality of life make it an attractive choice.

Ismail said salaries in Dubai vary widely, with professionals in technology and finance commanding competitive compensation.

To make the most of the opportunities in the city, Ismail advises Pakistani professionals to research and negotiate packages that include benefits like housing allowances, health insurance, and annual flights home.

“With the right support and guidance, Dubai can be a lucrative and rewarding destination for Pakistani entrepreneurs, top talent, and skilled professionals,” said Ismail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024