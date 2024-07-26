AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
AIRLINK 106.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.91%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
DFML 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.09%)
FFBL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 147.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.05%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
OGDC 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.65%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
SEARL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.42%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.68%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-5.44%)
UNITY 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,295 Decreased By -111.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 26,102 Decreased By -351.9 (-1.33%)
KSE100 78,469 Decreased By -927.7 (-1.17%)
KSE30 25,198 Decreased By -319.9 (-1.25%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-26

Pakistanis have a rising interest in relocating to Dubai: immigration expert

Bilal Hussain Published July 26, 2024 Updated July 26, 2024 07:13am

KARACHI: Dubai’s efforts to attract talented persons is reaping dividends as a greater number of Pakistanis are looking to relocated to the emirate, according to an immigration support services firm, which added that the city has now moved much beyond looking at just tourists to boost its economy.

With a booming real estate market offering a glimpse of the city’s rising demand for investors, rising queries for its visas and job prospects are also keeping professionals interested as the city evolves from a tourism destination to a business and technology-driven hub.

Additionally, a downturn in Pakistan’s economy, which has not seen enough growth to accommodate the rising number of graduates every year, rising inflation and political as well as social upheavals are also turning away individuals to explore other options.

Pakistani firms show 71% growth in joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Several Pakistani companies have already announced establishing a subsidiary in Dubai, and the city’s infrastructure and real estate investment projects are also a major employment attraction for Pakistanis looking to move abroad for better prospects.

In an interview with Business Recorder, Adil Ismail, Director and Founder of Superior Consulting, a Karachi-based immigration support services firm, said Dubai offers a blend of opportunities and benefits that make it an ideal destination for Pakistani professionals.

Its job market is tough due to rising competition, but according to news published in Gulf News, which cited a survey, over 60 per cent of UAE business leaders expect employee headcount at their companies to increase in the next 12 months.

“The job market in Dubai is constantly evolving, with a high demand for skills in technology, healthcare, finance, and construction,” Ismail said.

“Employers are looking for candidates who possess strong technical skills, relevant industry certifications, and a proven track record of experience.”

However, Pakistani professionals continue to face challenges when navigating the complex visa and immigration process.

Ismail advised working with a reputable immigration consultancy to overcome these hurdles.

Dubai’s economy has over the years transitioned from being dependent on tourism revenue to a more diverse market.

Home to the world’s tallest tower and man-made islands, Dubai is chasing new goals: a 10-year economic plan known as D33 aims to double the economy’s size and make Dubai one of the top four global financial centres in a decade. It also wants to increase the length of its public beaches to 105 km from 21 km by 2040 and revive the dusty Palm Jebel Ali island abandoned in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

Property is booming once more and several analysts this time see more guardrails in against any repeat of the problems that subdued Dubai after the 2008 global credit crunch. Many also believe investors from traditional markets like India, Pakistan and the Middle East will join those from Australia, the UK, Europe, Turkey and others as Dubai’s red-hot property market continues to attract international buyers, defying expectations of a slowdown.

Dubai’s location, favorable tax-free environment, high returns and challenging environments in their home countries will be major reasons why the glitzy city remains on investors’ radar, according to industry experts.

Additionally, its focus on emerging sectors like renewable energy, e-commerce, and digital marketing continue to offer new opportunities. The healthcare sector has also seen significant growth, driven by the increased focus on health and wellness.

In terms of cost of living, while Dubai is relatively more expensive compared to some other destinations, it was also declared the city with the highest number of millionaires in the Middle East, revealed an annual ranking by Henley & Partners in May 2024.

A tax-free income policy and quality of life make it an attractive choice.

Ismail said salaries in Dubai vary widely, with professionals in technology and finance commanding competitive compensation.

To make the most of the opportunities in the city, Ismail advises Pakistani professionals to research and negotiate packages that include benefits like housing allowances, health insurance, and annual flights home.

“With the right support and guidance, Dubai can be a lucrative and rewarding destination for Pakistani entrepreneurs, top talent, and skilled professionals,” said Ismail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy uae MENA Dubai Pakistanis economy of Pakistan Immigration Pakistani companies Business Leaders Dubai economy Pakistanis in Dubai Adil Ismail

Comments

200 characters

Pakistanis have a rising interest in relocating to Dubai: immigration expert

Chinese team due next week: Planning ministry finalises its ‘wish list’

FO says wants closer ties with US but not at the cost of strategic partnership with China

‘Tax fraud’ definition expanded under revised Sales Tax Act 1990

Diplomats, privileged persons and entities: Conditional exemption of FED available on imports

Int’l arbitration with SHPL: PPIB seeks forex to cover expenses

Fertiliser cos told to set up ‘sales shops’

Political turmoil, tax-laden budget: Businesses say Shehbaz govt ‘worse manager’ of economy: Gallup

Field formations blocking refunds on two primary grounds: ATIR

News industry: Govt has paid off Rs1.6bn dues, NA panel told

SC bench rules: Respondents not entitled to claim refund of special excise duty

Read more stories