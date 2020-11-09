AVN 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
CHCC 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.76%)
DCL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 107.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.57%)
EFERT 67.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
FFL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 131.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.14%)
HUBC 81.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.41%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
JSCL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
KAPCO 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
KEL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
MLCF 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
OGDC 97.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PAEL 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
PIOC 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.94%)
POWER 10.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PSO 196.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.11%)
SNGP 47.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 53.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-0.09%)
BR30 21,212 Decreased By ▼ -58.93 (-0.28%)
KSE100 40,610 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,034 Decreased By ▼ -27.17 (-0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Risk assets cheer Biden win, dollar nurses losses

Risk assets cheer Biden win, dollar nurses losses

  • The Democratic candidate’s election victory was already largely priced in by markets, which had been trading with the view of a Biden presidency and a Republican-controlled U.S. Senate since last week.
Published 09 Nov, 2020 12:57pm

Alibaba beats sales forecasts on China e-commerce growth

Alibaba beats sales forecasts on China e-commerce growth
  • China’s surprise suspension of Ant Group’s planned $37 billion Shanghai initial public offering (IPO) was seen by some analysts and investors as an attempt by Beijing to cut founder Jack Ma and his financial services empire down to size.
Published 06 Nov, 2020 10:06am

Bears rule PSX, KSE-100 bleeds over 1,000 points

Bears rule PSX, KSE-100 bleeds over 1,000 points
  • At the time of filing this report, the index was being traded at 38,811.50 points showing a drop of 1076.50 points and a percentage change of negative 2.7 percent.
Published 02 Nov, 2020 11:15am
Currency Rate
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 14
158.20
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 14
158.10
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 14
104.63
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 14
0.91
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 14
1.32
Euro to USD / Nov 14
1.18
Stock Volume
S&P 500 / Nov 14
3585.15
India Sensex / Nov 14
43443.00
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 14
25385.87
Nasdaq / Nov 14
11829.29
Hang Seng / Nov 14
26156.86
FTSE 100 / Nov 14
6316.39
Dow Jones / Nov 14
29479.81
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 14
13076.72
France CAC40 / Nov 14
5380.16
Indicator Value
Weekly Foreign Reserves / Nov 13
19353.60
GDPGROWTH / Nov 13
5.40
Foreign Debt (PKR billions) / Nov 13
15087.50
Per Capita Income USD (CPI) / Nov 13
1516.00
Average CPI % / Nov 13
11.11
UK LIBOR % / Nov 14
0.08

Commodities

Gold gains Rs 450 per tola

KARACHI: Gold on Saturday gained some more ground to grow further by Rs450 per tola on the local market, traders...
Published 15 Nov, 2020 02:39am

Gold up

Gold up
KARACHI: Gold on Friday grew by Rs400 per tola on the local market, traders said. This increase of Rs400 in the...
Updated 14 Nov, 2020 03:25am

Gold gains in NY

Gold gains in NY
NEW YORK: Gold rose on Friday as increasing coronavirus infections globally re-ignited concerns about the economic...
Updated 14 Nov, 2020 03:25am

Energy

Financial

China regulator says financial innovation must not create oligopolies

China regulator says financial innovation must not create oligopolies

  • Xiao defended the role of financial regulation in maintaining a fair market competition environment, reducing "too big to fail" moral hazards and maintaining financial stability.
  • Ma said China's regulatory system was stifling innovation and needed to be reformed to fuel growth.
Published 14 Nov, 2020 06:10pm

US yields mixed as markets consolidate amid nagging COVID concerns

US yields mixed as markets consolidate amid nagging COVID concerns
  • The yield curve steepened on Friday, after flattening the previous session, with the spread between two-year and 10-year notes widening to 71 basis points.
  • "What we have seen the last few days is some of the exuberance coming off the vaccine," said Zachary Griffiths, macro strategist at Wells Fargo.
Published 13 Nov, 2020 08:51pm

ECB's cautious optimism on vaccine supports euro debt markets

ECB's cautious optimism on vaccine supports euro debt markets
  • News of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus is positive but it will take some time before this has a positive impact on economic activity,
  • They all shared similar concerns that a potential Covid-19 vaccine would not end the economic challenges of the pandemic.
Published 13 Nov, 2020 06:23pm

Stocks