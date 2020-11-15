It is ascertained during the peace time and the state of readiness throughout that time, whether a state will ...

In this interview, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra talks about the progress of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in terms of Governance, Health and productivity. He talks in depth about the BRT Peshawar, 18th Amendment, Covid19, the monumental Sehat Card Program and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s road towards universal health coverage, MTI Reforms and KPK Government’s steps to address the country’s productivity issues.