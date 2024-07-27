Nepra tells KE: ‘Load-shedding only when necessary’

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has directed K-Electric (KE) to carry out loadshedding in Karachi when it is absolutely essential and strictly in accordance with the regulator’s applicable documents.

These directions titled, “causalities due heat wave/loadshedding” were issued by the power sector regulator, a day before countrywide protest of Jamaat-e-Islami and after massive public anger over unscheduled loadshedding and heavy bills. In a letter to Chief Executive Officer to K-Electric Syed Monis Abdullah Alvi, Nepra’s Director(Registrar Office) Masroor Khan has cited the reference of his earlier letter of June 26, 2024, regarding causalities due to heat wave/loadshedding and public hearing held on June 27, 2024, regarding multiyear tariff petition filed by the KE.

“This letter addresses numerous consumer complaints regarding prolonged load shedding in the service territory of K-Electric, particularly, during the current heat wave in Karachi. It is the obligation of K-Electric under the licence granted to it, to provide electricity supply to its eligible consumers,” said Masroor Khan.

The Registrar Office, in its letter has claimed that the authority has taken serious view of complaints regarding excessive load shedding and considering the severity of the conditions, it has directed K-Electric to adopt the following immediately; (i) loadshedding should be carried out if it is absolutely essential and in strict accordance with Nepra’s applicable documents; (ii) if loadshedding is necessary and complaint with Nepra’s applicable documents, it should be avoided during night times to the greatest extent possible; and (iii) any required, lawful loadshedding should be limited to maximum duration of one hour per occurrence.

The power utility company has also been directed to comply with the instructions of regulator, threatening that in case of violation, proceedings will be initiated against K-Electric.

Nepra has also sought a compliance report of its directives must be submitted to it within seven days.

The issue of scheduled and unscheduled loadshedding is likely be highlighted during a public hearing KE’s FCA positive adjustment request for May and June 2024 to be held on June 30, 2024.

The power utility company is carrying out unscheduled/revenue based loadshedding in those areas where losses are too high. The practice is also being implemented by other Discos as per government’s policy, which, however, is not at par with the regulator’s laws.

There are reports that the government is now flexing its muscles to amend Nepra laws to make revenue based load shedding lawful to avoid any legal action against the power utility companies by the regulator.

