Reserved seats: PTI submits list of 67 women, 11 minority candidates

ISLAMABAD: Days after Supreme Court of Pakistan set aside the Peshawar High Court and election commission verdicts and declared the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) eligible for reserved seats, the party has submitted a list of reserved seats to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The party has submitted a comprehensive list of reserved seats to the Election Commission of Pakistan, comprising 67 women and 11 minority candidates.

This list encompasses reserved seats in the National Assembly, as well as provincial assemblies of Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Among the notable names on the list is Lal Chand Malhi, a prominent figure from the minority community, who has been nominated for a reserved seat. Additionally, Yasmin Rashid, a seasoned politician, has been named for a reserved seat in the Punjab Assembly.

ECP notifies 39 MNAs as PTI lawmakers

The PTI also nominated Sanam Javed, Aliya Hamza, Kanwal Shauzab, Rubina Shaheen and Seemabiya Tahir.

Earlier last week, Supreme Court set aside the Peshawar High Court and election commission verdicts and declared the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) eligible for reserved seats in the case of the Sunni Ittehad Council.

The 8-5 majority verdict was announced by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, who is heading a 13-member full court of the Supreme Court. The proceedings are being broadcast live. All the judges have recognized the PTI as a legal and competent party.

The Supreme Court declared that the deprivation of an election symbol does not terminate the right of a party to participate in elections. The PTI was and is a political party. The election commission submitted the data of 80 candidates to the Supreme Court.

It further said that the 39 candidates whose affiliation was shown with the PTI will remain the successful candidates of the PTI. The remaining 41 candidates can also submit their affidavits within 15 days that they were candidates of the same party. The PTI has been ordered to submit its list for reserved seats within 15 days.

On the other hand, the Election Commission of Pakistan commenced the implementation of the Supreme Court’s July 12 decision, issuing notifications confirming 39 MNAs as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members in parliament.

This decision was taken in a key session of the commission presided over by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday.

According to the notification, these 39 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), initially part of the Sunni Ittehad Council after winning the general elections as independent candidates, have now been officially recognized as PTI members.

These MNAs had submitted their PTI tickets to election commission at the time of submitting nominations for the February 8 elections.

The 39 MNAs are Amjad Ali Khan, Saleem Rehman, Sohail Sultan, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Mehboob Shah, Junaid Akbar, Ali Khan Jadoon, Asad Qaiser, Shahram Khan, Mujahid Al, Anwar Taj, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Arbab Amir Ayub, Shandana Gulzar Khan, Sher Ali Arbab, Asif Khan, Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah, Shahid Khan, Nasim Ali Shah, Sher Afzal Khan, Usama Ahmed Mela, Shafqat Abbas, Ali Afzal Sahi, Rai Haider Ali Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Rana Atif, Changaze Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Ali Sarfraz, Khurram Shahzad Virk, Sardar Muhammad Latif Khan Khosa, Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Rana Muhammad Faraz Noon, Mumtaz Mustafa, Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi, Umber Majeed, Awais Haider Jakhar and Zartaj Gul.