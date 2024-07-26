No loss of life as fire doused at Karachi’s Kashif Center

The fire brigade successfully doused a fire that erupted on Friday morning in a building named Kashif Center located at Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal, Aaj News reported.

According to rescue officials, all those who were trapped in the building were safely rescued and no casualties were reported.

However, three people were reportedly affected by the smoke and shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC).

The operation has been completed and the cooling process of the building is underway, according to the officials.

The fire started in the wiring duct, and there was no emergency exit in the building, initial reports suggested.

The fire that began on the second floor also spread to the upper floors due to which multiple people were trapped in the building.

Fire tenders as well as a snorkel were engaged in extinguishing the fire.

The fire caused traffic disruptions on Shahrah-e-Faisal, one of Karachi’s busiest roads.