General elections must be held by Oct: Pildat

LAHORE: General elections for National and four provincial assemblies in Pakistan must be held by October 2023 after the National Assembly completes its 5-year term on August 12, PILDAT said on Tuesday.

Considering recent political turmoil, it said only a fair and timely general election could bring back desperately-needed political stability in Pakistan. The country needs a government with the mandate to make difficult decisions to fix the country’s economy in the next five years after the election.

According to PILDAT, if the National Assembly is dissolved even one day before the completion of its term, the election must be held within 90 days, which would make November 11, 2023, the final deadline for holding general election. PILDAT has advised that under no circumstances the date of the election should be extended beyond this time if such a situation arises.

General election only solution, IK tells ‘establishment’

It further emphasized that the accountability of individuals accused of committing 9th May attacks must continue. Still, it should not impede the political and electoral process.

PILDAT reminded that any attempt to defer the National Assembly election under emergency provisions will stagger the schedule of National and provincial assembly elections, which may create a similar situation that led to the postponement of the election of provincial assemblies in Punjab and KP beyond the constitutional limit of 90 days.

It has urged that the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics should complete its 2023 Population Census findings and that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) approve the findings in time so that ECP can complete the delimitation of constituencies well in time before the election in October 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023