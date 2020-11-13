AVN 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
CHCC 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.76%)
DCL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 107.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.57%)
EFERT 67.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
FFL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 131.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.14%)
HUBC 81.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.41%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
JSCL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
KAPCO 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
KEL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
MLCF 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
OGDC 97.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PAEL 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
PIOC 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.94%)
POWER 10.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PSO 196.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.11%)
SNGP 47.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 53.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-0.09%)
BR30 21,212 Decreased By ▼ -58.93 (-0.28%)
KSE100 40,610 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,034 Decreased By ▼ -27.17 (-0.16%)
An Interview with Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Minister for Health and Finance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In this interview, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra talks about the progress of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in terms of Governance, Health and productivity. He talks in depth about the BRT Peshawar, 18th Amendment, Covid19, the monumental Sehat Card Program and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s road towards universal health coverage, MTI Reforms and KPK Government’s steps to address the country’s productivity issues. Updated 12 Nov, 2020 02:07pm

Book Review - Fighting Shadows: Post-war on terror Pakistan
Fighting Shadows: Post-war on terror Pakistan - Author Samrez Salik The aftermath of the September 2001 attacks in the United States made much of the Muslim world vulnerable to the reaction of the vengeful superpower, and Pakistan’s situation was more awkward than most
Currency Rate
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 14
158.20
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 14
158.10
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 14
104.63
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 14
0.91
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 14
1.32
Euro to USD / Nov 14
1.18
Stock Volume
S&P 500 / Nov 14
3585.15
India Sensex / Nov 14
43443.00
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 14
25385.87
Nasdaq / Nov 14
11829.29
Hang Seng / Nov 14
26156.86
FTSE 100 / Nov 14
6316.39
Dow Jones / Nov 14
29479.81
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 14
13076.72
France CAC40 / Nov 14
5380.16
Indicator Value
Weekly Foreign Reserves / Nov 13
19353.60
GDPGROWTH / Nov 13
5.40
Foreign Debt (PKR billions) / Nov 13
15087.50
Per Capita Income USD (CPI) / Nov 13
1516.00
Average CPI % / Nov 13
11.11
UK LIBOR % / Nov 14
0.08
Business

An Interview with Ahmed Mushfiq Mobarak, Professor of Economics – Yale University

Ahmed Mushfiq Mobarak is a Professor of Economics at Yale University with concurrent appointments in the School of Management and in the Department of Economics. In this interview he has shared his views on a wide range of topics; Insights from his research on the Covid-19 crises, Productivity, Policy Making and Governance , Political Economy and Economic teaching . He has discussed these things in regards to Bangladesh’s success story and how can Pakistan learn from it. Updated 23 Oct, 2020 10:03am