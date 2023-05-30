AVN 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
Ali Muhammad Khan, Shehryar Afridi rearrested after release

  • PTI says Ali Muhammad has been arrested for the third time
BR Web Desk Published 30 May, 2023 07:47pm
The law enforcement authorities on Tuesday rearrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Ali Muhammad Khan and Shehryar Afridi upon their release.

A tweet on PTI’s official handle stated “Ali Muhammad Khan has been re-arrested after being released from Adiala Jail. Ali Muhammad Khan was arrested for the third time”.

Police re-arrest Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan

He was initially arrested after protests that transformed into violence following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9. Khan was then released on May 17 and rearrested upon release.

The government also canceled his diplomatic passport.

According to the jail administration, Afridi was released on completion of his “house arrest” period under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Act.

Diplomatic passports of 9 PTI leaders, Rashid cancelled

On the other hand, Afridi was initially detained under the MPO Act, spending 15 days in Central Jail Adiala. He was released earlier on Tuesday after completing his 15-day sentence, only to be immediately arrested again by Rawalpindi Police under Section 3 of the MPO Ordinance 1960, which enables the government to arrest persons “acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety”.

The fresh arrest of the PTI leader was ordered by the Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner, who extended the detention period under the MPO law by another 15 days. Accordingly, the police rearrested Afridi as soon as he was released from Adiala Jail.

Subsequently, the PTI leader was transferred back to Central Jail Adiala in Rawalpindi under the 15-day detention orders.

