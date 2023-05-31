AVN 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
BAFL 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.87%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.01%)
EPCL 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.55%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.92%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
NETSOL 73.87 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.92%)
OGDC 75.78 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.47%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.52 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.33%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.8%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.32%)
TPLP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TRG 95.33 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.76%)
UNITY 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.31%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Shortage of goods, plant closures: IMF identifies import curbs as the real culprits

Tahir Amin Published 31 May, 2023 03:56am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: “Import suppression in Pakistan is inflicting shortages of goods and plant closures, undermining economic activity and revenue collection”.

This was stated by Esther Perez Ruiz, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative in Pakistan while responding to Business Recorder queries.

Replying to another question, the IMF official stated that the financial framework underlying the policies agreed with the authorities is included in the staff report that will be released upon the IMF Executive Board’s approval of ninth review.

Import curbs exacting terrible toll on businesses

Pakistan imports declined by 28.44 percent during the first ten months (July-April) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 - from $ 65.519 billion last year to $ 46.887 billion during the current year. The country’s exports during July-April (2022-23) recorded at $ 23.174 billion against $ 26.247 billion in July-April of 2021-22, showing a decline of 11.71 percent.

The Large Scale Manufacturing Industry (LSMI) output declined by 8.11 percent during July-March 2022-23 when compared with the same period of last year.

Finance Ministry in its monthly economic update noted that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) tax collection increased by 16.1 percent during July-April (2022-23), however it remained less than the target.

The slowdown in economic activity and import compression is a major reason behind a significant lower-than-expected tax revenue during the review period. The ministry further stated that collection from customs duty declined by five percent primarily due to a decline in imports due to the import compression policy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF Import LSMI FBR tax collection Esther Perez Ruiz Shortage of goods

Comments

1000 characters

Shortage of goods, plant closures: IMF identifies import curbs as the real culprits

PM explains govt’s approach to FY24 budget

Monthly update: Inflation to remain on upward trajectory: MoF

Govt expending its energies on bringing economy back on the rails: Dar

Targets of NDCs: ECC rejects Sindh govt’s suggestion

Levies under FTR on exports: Higher tax rate on dividend recommended

Filing of wealth statement: RRMC urges MoF to abolish requirement

Tax liability of non-filers: Govt mulling giving NADRA new teeth

General elections must be held by Oct: Pildat

Reconciled arrears of previous NFC share: PM asks finance division to make payment to KP

Read more stories