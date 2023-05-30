AVN 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
BAFL 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.87%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.01%)
EPCL 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.55%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.92%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
NETSOL 73.87 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.92%)
OGDC 75.78 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.47%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.52 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.33%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.8%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.32%)
TPLP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TRG 95.33 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.76%)
UNITY 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.31%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Strong govts made by people's support, not by establishment: Imran Khan

  • PTI chief says only a government that comes with a public mandate can make big decisions
BR Web Desk Published 30 May, 2023 08:38pm
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that a strong government was not the one that has the establishment’s support but the one that has the support of the people, Aaj News reported.

"Only a government that comes with the public mandate can make big decisions, bring reforms and instate the rule of law," he said while addressing his supporters via video link. He added that the country would not survive without the rule of law.

Imran said all institutions were being used to eliminate his party. He said the "fascist regime" was pushing hard to dismantle PTI. However, they could not break away more than "a few people" despite all their efforts.

"One of the few reasons why only a few people have left the party despite a crackdown is that I am allotted party tickets myself this time … and people have realised that whoever leaves at this juncture, their politics will end," Imran said.

Imran said most people who left the party knew they would not get PTI tickets this time.

He said many of those deserting the party were lobbying for more breakaways.

"From what I understand, they are preparing a king’s party in which those who have left the PTI will be included."

He said the establishment knows neither the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) nor Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will be able to form the government.

“They are gathering people to form a sort of coalition. But my question is whether a coalition can steer the country out of this difficult time.”

Imran alleged that many people, including party leaders, were tortured due to their continued standing with the party.

“Ejaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed were tortured. And then all of our leadership is either in jail or people are hiding. Now they (the government) are after the ticket holders to separate them from the PTI somehow, and many have been,” he said.

The PTI chief lamented that there was no prior example of the pressure exerted on his party, barring a few individuals.

Ten thousand people, workers and supporters, were thrown in jail. Not only this, they tortured many of them," he said.

PTI Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Strong govts made by people's support, not by establishment: Imran Khan

Federal budget to be made keeping all constraints in view: Ishaq Dar

Inflationary pressure to persist in May, warns Ministry of Finance

Rupee makes minor gain, settles at 285.35 against US dollar

Companies scramble for emergency meetings amid reports of proposal to tax reserves

Ali Muhammad Khan, Shehryar Afridi rearrested after release

Rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains 0.8%

Anarchists, arsonists do not qualify for dialogue: PM Shehbaz

Imran serves Rs10bn notice to Qadir Patel

Imran Khan submits surety bonds in 3 anti-terrorism cases

Read more stories