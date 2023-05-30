Strong govts made by people's support, not by establishment: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that a strong government was not the one that has the establishment’s support but the one that has the support of the people, Aaj News reported.

"Only a government that comes with the public mandate can make big decisions, bring reforms and instate the rule of law," he said while addressing his supporters via video link. He added that the country would not survive without the rule of law.

Imran said all institutions were being used to eliminate his party. He said the "fascist regime" was pushing hard to dismantle PTI. However, they could not break away more than "a few people" despite all their efforts.

"One of the few reasons why only a few people have left the party despite a crackdown is that I am allotted party tickets myself this time … and people have realised that whoever leaves at this juncture, their politics will end," Imran said.

Imran said most people who left the party knew they would not get PTI tickets this time.

He said many of those deserting the party were lobbying for more breakaways.

"From what I understand, they are preparing a king’s party in which those who have left the PTI will be included."

He said the establishment knows neither the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) nor Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will be able to form the government.

“They are gathering people to form a sort of coalition. But my question is whether a coalition can steer the country out of this difficult time.”

Imran alleged that many people, including party leaders, were tortured due to their continued standing with the party.

“Ejaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed were tortured. And then all of our leadership is either in jail or people are hiding. Now they (the government) are after the ticket holders to separate them from the PTI somehow, and many have been,” he said.

The PTI chief lamented that there was no prior example of the pressure exerted on his party, barring a few individuals.

“Ten thousand people, workers and supporters, were thrown in jail. Not only this, they tortured many of them," he said.