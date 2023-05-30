IG Punjab rejects claims about mistreatment of women in jail

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police Usman Anwar on Tuesday refuted claims that women in jail were being mistreated, saying that only lady police officers had interrogated women in custody, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the IG Punjab criticised those "spreading lies" that women released from jail had cuts and wounds on their bodies.

"A lady gynaecologist, lady phycologist, and lady doctors are present in jail," he said, adding that their washrooms were also separate."

"The state is responsible. The country knows what to do. We are going to protect our institutions and installations, but we are not going to let go of human rights," he said while addressing all those "who understood English."

Lahore SSP Investigation Anoosh Masood also supported IG Punjab's narrative, saying a total of 15 women had been arrested in Punjab in connection with May 9 — 13 in Lahore and two in Rawalpindi.

Talking to the media, she dismissed reports of mistreating the imprisoned women, terming them “totally wrong” and “uncalled for”.

“No males can enter the premises [where they are kept],” she asserted, assuring they were being provided all the needed medical treatment.

She also clarified that among them, PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid was being allowed to meet visitors since she was on judicial remand, but the rest couldn’t be allowed since they “are jailed [for] the identity parade”.

On Monday, the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi also strongly refuted the allegations of mistreatment of women in prison, dismissing them as mere propaganda.

He emphasised respecting and honouring women, urging caution before levelling such accusations. “All women are considered part of their community, and they have been taught to respect them,” he said while talking to the media.

Responding to questions, the CM stated that no decision had been made regarding Imran Khan’s internment. Regarding Khadija Shah, who was currently in judicial remand, he confirmed that legal action was being taken.

The clarifications come days after the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that he did not doubt the alleged mistreatment of female PTI supporters and workers after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s press conference shortly after midnight.

“The way they arrested them and threw them in jails. And the news we are receiving of their treatment. We also heard about rape,” Imran said, raising concerns about the alleged mistreatment of his female supporters in jail.

“So when he did the press conference, all my suspicions were cleared.”

Imran said Rana Sanaullah’s press conference after midnight only meant two things: either they’re afraid that the females will tell about their treatment when they’re released from jail, and they (the government) have prepared for that or they’re afraid that something has happened which they can’t control. They’re afraid that if it somehow leaks so, they’ve planned beforehand as if it was some big scheme of the PTI.“