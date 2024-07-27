AGL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.28%)
Gandapur says ‘won’t allow any operation’ in KP

Recorder Report Published July 27, 2024 Updated July 27, 2024 07:38am

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Friday paid a visit to district Bannu where he addressed peace gathering (Aman Jalsa) and said that all the demands presented by Bannu Aman Committee have been approved by the Apex Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that the Apex Committee in its meeting held day before, has thoroughly discussed each and every point of the peace committee and accepted all the demands as per aspirations of the people.

If there is a dearth of anything in this regard, it will also be entertained, he added.

The Chief Minister on this occasion thanked the people and their leaders for cooperating with administration in handling the situation arising out of tragic incident in Bannu, adding that they have undoubtedly played a very important and positive role in keeping the situation from deteriorating.

The Chief Minister said that peace is the right of the people; we will not ask for this right, we will take it.

Bannu incident: KP government to constitute probe body

The history of Pashtoons spans centuries, we have always rendered sacrifices for their homeland; we never shied away even from shedding our blood for loyalty to our land, but due to the wrong policies of some people, we had to make huge sacrifices.

“Being the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, I will not allow any more operation in this province,” he announced and said that we have endured all kinds of hardships for the sake of this land and peace, even we left our homes and went into exile; We have reservations about the way we are seen in other provinces.

He maintained that we will make decisions ourselves and will not let anyone to impose the decision. He said that the children studying in religious educational institutes (Madaris) are close to our hearts, we will take every possible step for their wellbeing.

The Chief Minister also warned that we will not accept any armed group, directing the police to take actions against the armed groups in the region. I also feel sad if the heirs of the martyrs of the army and police are hurt; they are making sacrifices for our children and we are proud of their sacrifices, he remarked.

Provincial Minister MNA Maulana Naseem Ali Shah, MPA Adnan Wazir and other elders also addressed the public gathering.

