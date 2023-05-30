AVN 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
Anarchists, arsonists do not qualify for dialogue: PM Shehbaz

  • Says such politicians should be held accountable
BR Web Desk Published May 30, 2023 Updated May 30, 2023 03:35pm
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that “anarchists and arsonists who wear the garb of politicians and attack the symbols of the state do not qualify for a dialogue”.

In a tweet, he wrote dialogue is deeply embedded in the political process, which helps democracy mature and evolve.

“Many political and constitutional breakthroughs occurred when political leaders sat across the table to craft a consensus,” he said.

“However, there is a major difference here, the anarchists and arsonists who wear the garb of politicians and attack the symbols of the state do not qualify for a dialogue.”

PTI establishes three-member committee for dialogue on political crisis

They should rather be held to account for their militant actions. This is the prevalent practice even in developed democracies, the PM said.

His comments come as political stakeholders are demanding a dialogue to break a deadlock between the government and opposition following the May 9 mayhem.

On May 9, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which triggered nation-wide protests that transformed into violence.

Subsequently, a few state institutions, including Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore, came under attack. The protesters also set multiple buildings on fire.

Govt will not hold dialogue with PTI leadership: Marriyum

Police arrested scores of PTI workers and leaders and many of them are currently in prisons.

Later, the government announced to “spare no culprit” and try them in military courts if they meet the requirements.

On May 17, PM Shehbaz said that the roots of the mutinous attack on the state, its symbols and sensitive installations on May 9 “lie in the contents of Imran Niazi’s speeches over the past one year”.

Govt calls for grand national dialogue

According to him, Imran had liberally deployed religious imagery to brand his political agitation as a war between truth and falsehood.

“He has relentlessly maligned and attacked the armed forces and the sitting Army Chief and very cunningly prepared his cult with the slogans of Haqeeqi Azadi aimed at inciting them for violence we witnessed on May 9.”

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi May 30, 2023 01:45pm
Imran is a anarchist arsonist and a total psycho
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Parvez May 30, 2023 02:12pm
It is worth repeating.....what goes around comes around....our politicians have failed to fully understand this.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shahid Khan May 30, 2023 02:21pm
Time will turn around and tomorrow the other side has to cry. This is Pakistan
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU May 30, 2023 02:45pm
Neither do others who fail to answer or justify wealth beyond means, yet they roam around leading a country into the abyss, ours will be a sad tale but forgotten quickly.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

