Imran skips JIT appearance in Jinnah House attack

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday declined to appear before a joint investigation team (JIT) probing the Jinnah House attack case, requesting to be facilitated at his Zaman Park residence instead, Aaj News reported.

The JIT headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Kamran Adil had asked the former PM to appear before it at the Qilla Gujjar police headquarters today.

Imran was called for questioning regarding the acts of vandalism that occurred on May 9 following his arrest.

In his reply to the summons, Imran cited “reports from credible sources” that he could be attacked during public appearances.

PTI chief further mentioned that he was also supposed to appear before the court today, requesting that he be allowed to join the probe via a video link from his house or sent a questionnaire containing precise questions/ queries for the purpose.

Attack on Jinnah House brought ‘disgrace’ to country

Following the attack in Jinnah House, the PTI chairman condemned it, saying that it brought ‘‘disgrace’’ to the country.

The former prime minister said the event should “not have happened”.

Attack on Corp Commander’s house in Lahore

Following Imran’s arrest on May 9, protesters torched the Jinnah House, which was being used as the residence of the Lahore corps commander.

The piano, writing table, desk and sword of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, were also set ablaze by miscreants.

These antiques had been donated by the Quaid to the government of Pakistan, and they were preserved in Jinnah House as national heritage, sources told Business Recorder.

“Over 150 policemen were injured during violent protests across Punjab after the arrests of PTI Chief. At least 63 policemen were injured in Lahore, 28 in Rawalpindi, 21 in Faisalabad, 10 in Attock, 13 in Gujranwala, five in Sialkot and six in Mianwali,” sources said.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin said he would not sit with comfort until the arrest of each and every person responsible for the vandalism.