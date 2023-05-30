AVN 49.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.1%)
BAFL 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.87%)
BOP 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
CNERGY 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.02 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.98%)
DGKC 50.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.01%)
EPCL 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.55%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.92%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KEL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
MLCF 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.93%)
NETSOL 73.87 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.92%)
OGDC 75.78 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.47%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.52 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.33%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.8%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.32%)
TPLP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TRG 95.33 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.76%)
UNITY 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.31%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 43 (1.04%)
BR30 14,144 Increased By 160.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 331.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 14,818 Increased By 154.6 (1.05%)
Rally continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains 0.8%

  • Hopes of revival of IMF deal restores investor interest
BR Web Desk Published May 30, 2023 Updated May 30, 2023 06:36pm
Investor optimism continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday and the KSE-100 Index rose 0.8%, driven by late session buying activity.

Renewed confidence of investors on hopes of resumption of International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme motivated them to make fresh buying.

On one hand, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stated that the government will share budget details with the global lender to unlock next tranche of loan while on the other hand, IMF Chief to Pakistan Nathan Porter underlined that Pakistan and IMF continued engagements for revival of the deal.

The KSE-100 index closed the trading session at 41,671.65, an increase of 331.59 points or 0.8%.

Investor optimism lifts KSE-100 by nearly 1%

Following an upward open, the KSE-100 Index traded in a narrow range for most part of the day. A buying spree, towards closing hours, helped elevate the gains.

All index-heavy sectors including automobile, banking, cement, fertiliser and oil ended the day in the green.

A report from Capital Stake cited that positive momentum continued to prevail at the PSX on Tuesday. Indices accumulated gains all day long while market volumes fell from last close, it said.

A report from Arif Habib Limited stated that another productive session was recorded at the PSX.

“The market began with sustained bullish sentiments from the previous close as the bulls stayed active throughout the day,” it said. “The PSX soared when the finance minister indicated that the government was on track to resume negotiations with the IMF for the long-overdue 9th review of the Extended Fund Facility.”

Investor activity was reasonable, with moderate volumes across the board, with third-tier companies continuing to dominate the volume board, the report said.

Sectors lifting the benchmark KSE-100 index higher included cement (104.60 points), oil and gas exploration (69.54 points) and technology and communication (62.23 points).

Volume on the all-share index fell sharply to 197.7 million from 346.4 million on Monday, while the value of shares traded contracted to Rs6.4 billion from Rs6.42 billion recorded in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 31.1 million shares followed by Air Link Communication with 21.3 million shares and TPL Properties with 10.8 million shares.

Shares of 342 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 211 registered an increase, 107 recorded a fall and 24 remained unchanged.

