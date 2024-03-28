AIRLINK 61.68 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.07%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.47%)
DGKC 66.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.31%)
FCCL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.31%)
FFBL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (13.41%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.32%)
GGL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.21%)
HBL 105.30 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.05%)
HUBC 122.78 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.48%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
MLCF 36.03 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.75%)
OGDC 123.13 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.6%)
PAEL 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.24%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PPL 106.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.04%)
PRL 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.72%)
PTC 18.36 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (14.04%)
SEARL 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.8%)
SNGP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.59%)
SSGC 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TELE 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (10.95%)
TPLP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.62%)
TRG 72.80 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (4.13%)
UNITY 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.66%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 6,955 Increased By 76.7 (1.12%)
BR30 22,862 Increased By 293.4 (1.3%)
KSE100 67,186 Increased By 638.4 (0.96%)
KSE30 22,122 Increased By 207.1 (0.94%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 27, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 28 Mar, 2024 08:45am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • No attempt to sabotage China-Pakistan cooperation will ever succeed, says Beijing

Read here for details.

  • MCB Bank gets SBP’s green signal to commence Exchange Company operations

Read here for details.

  • Alleged interference by spy agencies: CJP summons full court meeting

Read here for details.

  • Engro Fertilizers to extend Rs5bn intercompany loan to EPCL

Read here for details.

  • July-February FY24: foreign investors’ profit repatriation soars 237%

Read here for details.

  • CEOs of Discos ordered to stop electricity theft

Read here for details.

