3.2 magnitude earthquake hits parts of Karachi

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake hit different parts of Karachi on Wednesday evening, Aaj News reported.

The jolts were felt in Quaidabad, Malir, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Maymar and Saadi Town, leaving residents on edge.

According to a report from the seismological centre, the depth of the earthquake was 12 kilometres with epicenter near Malir.

There were no reports of casualties or serious damage after the quake, according to authorities.