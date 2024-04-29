Dar designated as deputy PM

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar has been made Deputy Prime Minister on Sunday, according to Cabinet Division.

A notification to this effect stated that the Prime Minister has been pleased to designate Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, as Deputy Prime Minister with immediate effect and until further orders.

Dar assumes charge as minister for foreign affairs

Copies of the notification were forwarded to: (i) Secretary to the President;(ii) Secretary to the Prime Minister: (iii) Deputy Prime Minister: (iv) all Federal Ministers: (v) Minister of State: (vi) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister: (vii) Secretaries/Additional Secretaries in-charge of the Ministries/ Divisions; (viii) Secretaries, Senate and National Assembly as well as to the Chief Secretaries of provincial governments, AGPR and PIO, PID, Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024