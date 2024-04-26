FBR notifies transfers of 12 key officers to Admin Pool

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has notified transfers of 12 officers of the Inland Revenue Service and Pakistan Customs Service ranging from BS-21 to Bs-22.

In a notification on Friday, FBR said the transfers were made with immediate effect and until further orders.

The officers including Mukarram Jah Ansari (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-22) and 11 other BS-21 officers have been made members, Admin Pool, Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad.

The BS-21 officers who were transfered include Shah Bano G.M Khan Shah Bano G.M Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Fareed Iqbal Qureshi (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Tariq Mustafa Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Ahmad Rauf (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Mirza Mubashir Baig (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Hyder Ali Dharejo (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Muhammad Azam Sheikh (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Muhammad Saleem (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Abdul Wahid Uqaily (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Afaque Ahmed Qureshi (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), and Khurshid Ahmad Khan Marwat (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21).

“The above named officers are requested to send charge relinquishment/assumption to FBR immediately after relinquishment/assumption of charge for record and further necessary action,” the FBR said.

Earlier this week, the FBR has already transferred and posted Asim Majid Khan, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service, previously posted as member (Legal-IR), Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad, as member (Admin Pool), Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad, with immediate effect.