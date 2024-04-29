Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday that security forces killed four terrorists in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a press release, the ISPR said an operation was conducted on Sunday night on reported presence of terrorists.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location,” the ISPR said.

These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the press release added.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation by the Security Forces, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.”

On April 25, security forces killed three terrorists in an IBO in the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said.

“During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, as a result of which three terrorists were neutralised, “ ISPR said.

Those killed in the exchange of fire include two terrorist ringleaders Sohail aka Azmato and Haji Gul aka Zarkavi.