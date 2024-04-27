AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
No intention to impose fixed tax on solar, Power Division clarifies

  • No such summary was sent to the government, read the statement
BR Web Desk Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:04pm

The Power Division has dismissed reports suggesting that the government intends to impose a fixed tax on solar power.

“There is no truth in the news of imposing a fixed tax on solar power,” the Power Division said in a statement on Saturday.

“The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) or the Power Division did not send such a summary to the government,” it added.

Power Division said the Net Metering Policy of 2017 was aimed at promoting alternative energy in the system. “There has been a phase where the solarization has increased very rapidly,” read the statement.

The Division said that such proposals and amendments are being considered to save the poor from further burden.

Earlier, Business Recorder, citing its sources on Thursday, reported that the government is mulling rationalization of buyback rates of net metering electricity to Rs11 per unit from current rates of Rs21 per unit.

“The current trend of installation of net metering across the country has misbalanced government’s plan to pay capacity charges from the consumers as the rich segment is converting it to net metering,” the sources added.

As per the report, there is an impression in the Power Division that whatever advantage the consumers could get they have availed it, and now damage has begun in the country’s power sector.

“Whoever is rich has money and space is shifting to net metering and now the financial burden will be passed on to poor consumers, who are already facing the brunt of hefty bills,” the sources added.

The government does not want to discourage solarization in the country, but the current rate of Rs 12-22 per unit is not practicable, the sources maintained.

