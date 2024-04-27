Major shuffle in FBR ahead of budget preparation exercise

ISLAMABAD: In a major reshuffling before budget preparation exercise for 2024-25, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday night transferred almost all key members including Member Inland Revenue (Policy) and Member Customs (Operations) to the Admin Pool of the Board.

Late Friday night, the FBR has also transferred and posted top 22 Inland Revenue officials of BS-20 to BS-22 including Members Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi and Ahmad Shuja Khan. The FBR has also transferred 14 senior officials of customs (BS-20 to BS-22) including DG Customs (Intelligence) Faiz Ahamd. Total number of transfers and postings of senior tax officials of the FBR stood at 49.

Amna Faiz Bhatty has been appointed a new FBR Member IR (Policy) and Ashhad Jawwad as new Member Customs (Operations).

Expenditure cut steps likely in FY25 budget

The FBR is expected to issue more suspension notifications as the Prime Minister on Friday also constituted another inquiry team under the chair of Secretary Finance, who will fix responsibility on officers who failed to implement the Track and Trace System in notified sectors/industries.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Friday, following 13 key Members/Director Generals of the Board and two Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue have been transferred as Members (Admin Pool), Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad: Mukarram Jah Ansari (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-22), Member, (Legal & Accounting-Customs) FBR (Hq), Islamabad; Shah Bano G.M Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Director General, (IOCO) FBR (Hq), Islamabad; Dr Fareed Iqbal Qureshi (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Member, (Customs Operations) FBR (Hq), Islamabad; Tariq Mustafa Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Member, (Accounting) FBR (Hq), Islamabad; Ahmad Rauf (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Director General, Directorate General of Law & Prosecution, Islamabad; Mirza Mubashir Baig (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Director General, Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi; Hyder Ali Dharejo (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office I, Karachi; Muhammad Azam Sheikh (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Director General, Directorate General of Internal Audit (Inland Revenue), Islamabad; Muhammad Saleem (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21), Chief Collector, Chief Collector of Customs, Appraisement (South), Custom House, Karachi; Abdul Wahid Uqaily (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office II, Karachi; Afaque Ahmed Qureshi (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Member, (IR-Policy) FBR (Hq), Islamabad; Khurshid Ahmad Khan Marwat (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Islamabad.

Asim Majid Khan, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service, presently posted as Member (Legal-IR), FBR is hereby transferred and posted as Member (Admin Pool), FBR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024