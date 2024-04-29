AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
PM holds talks with Saudis on investment, business prospects

APP Published 29 Apr, 2024 04:49am

RIYADH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday held separate meetings with Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Investment Khalid Al-Falih, Minister for Finance Mohammad Al Jadaan and Minister for Industry Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhourayef and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During the meetings, the Saudi minister for Investment declared the prime minister the “Prime Minister of Action” and said “We all are aware of your performance and speed of work.”

He said the prime minister was taking forward the mission of progress of Pakistan and they all were with him. “Your mission is our mission,” he remarked.

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend WEF special meeting

Saudi minister for finance said that a delegation of Saudi investors would soon visit Pakistan. Pakistan was priority for their investment and Saudi Arabia would continue to fully cooperate in the fields of agriculture, information technology and energy.

He said Pakistanis in the past, played a prominent role in the progress of Saudi Arabia in different fields.

During the meeting between the prime minister and the Saudi finance minister, it was agreed that Saudi Arabia would further explore opportunities of investment in Pakistan.

The Saudi finance minister reaffirmed the support of Saudi Arabia in the economic progress of Pakistan said “progress of Pakistan is progress of Saudi Arabia”.

He said Saudi Arabia took difficult decisions for reforms at the government level regarding its Vision 2030.

The prime minister also met the Saudi Minister for Industry. The Saudi minister for industry expressed keen interest for collaboration with Pakistan in the fields of agriculture, mining, information technology and other areas and informed about the progress made in this regard.

The Saudi minister said he was in contact with the Saudi private companies regarding investments in Pakistan and the representatives of these companies would soon visit Pakistan.

Collaboration between the private companies of two countries was a priority for his government, he added.

While talking to the Saudi ministers, the prime minister thanked Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz for supporting Pakistan in very difficult time.

He said during previous tenure of his government, economic conditions of Pakistan improved due to support and assistance of Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were strategic partners, he added. During these meetings, Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar, Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari were also present.

