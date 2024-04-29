Aurangzeb says mulling introducing digital currency potential

RIYADH: Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Sunday that his government was considering taking an initiative of introducing digital currency in Pakistan.

According to a private TV channel, during a special session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Saudi Arabia, Finance Minister Aurangzeb expressed Pakistan’s contemplation towards digital currency adoption.

Addressing concerns of financial inclusivity, Minister Aurangzeb highlighted government assistance provided to impoverished women in Pakistan.

Aurangzeb expects central bank reserves to be $9-10bn by FY24-end

Finance Minister Aurangzeb also acknowledged common grievances where women often face cash theft by male family members and advocated for digital wallet solutions to empower them financially.