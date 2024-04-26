Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Gold prices increased in Pakistan on Friday in line with a rise in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs245,000 after a single-day gain of Rs2,500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs210,048 after an increase of Rs2,143, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold in Pakistan had gained Rs500 per tola .

The international rate of gold increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,343 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after a gain of $21 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola.

Last week, gold price per tola hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 in Pakistan.