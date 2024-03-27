AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 27.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (7.48%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

July-February FY24: foreign investors’ profit repatriation soars 237%

BR Web Desk Published 27 Mar, 2024 03:47pm

Repatriation of profit and dividends by foreign investors was a massive 237% higher on a year-on-year basis during the first eight months of this fiscal year (July-February FY24), with the amount standing at a whopping $759.2 million compared to $225.4 million in the same period of the previous year.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday reported that foreign investors repatriated an amount of $64.9 million in February alone, compared to a meagre $4.9 million in the same month of 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the repatriation of profits and dividends by the investors was $64.9 million in February 2024. This included $64.5 million as return on FDI and an amount of $0.4 million as return on FPI.

Source: AHL
Source: AHL

H1FY24: Profit repatriation up record 161pc to $567.7m YoY

As per market experts, the notable increase in profit and dividend outflow is attributed to some relaxation on capital controls that were imposed by the SBP last year due to foreign exchange crisis in the country.

They added that the rising trend in repatriation amount is expected to continue in coming months.

Back then, the central bank imposed a number of restrictions to manage foreign exchange reserves of the country to avoid default. Pakistan also secured a last-minute bailout in the shape of a $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which paved way for financing from other multilateral and bilateral lenders. The developments helped avert a sovereign default and build reserves of the SBP that now stand at over $8 billion.

Meanwhile, a detailed analysis revealed that repatriation on account of FDI surged to $703.7 million during the first eight months of this fiscal year compared to $188.5 million in the same period of last fiscal year, an increase of $515.2 million.

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 312pc to $532m YoY

Similarly, $55.5 million was paid abroad on account of FPI during July-Feb of FY24, up from $37 million in the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Sector-wise data revealed that the highest outflow amounted to $126.4 million, and was made from the petroleum refining sector. Power sector stood second with $109.1 million repatriation in the first eight months of this fiscal year. With $104 million outflows, the financial business sector ranked third.

SBP FDI inflows repatriation FPI IMF and Pakistan IMF SBA

Comments

200 characters

July-February FY24: foreign investors’ profit repatriation soars 237%

Record high: KSE-100 settles above 66,500 with 642-point gain

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Alleged interference by spy agencies: CJP summons full court meeting

Intense Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow

US says it doesn’t support Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project going forward

MCB Bank gets SBP’s green signal to commence Exchange Company operations

Pakistan ‘well positioned’ to leverage $949bn global carbon market but challenges aplenty

Engro Fertilizers to extend Rs5bn intercompany loan to EPCL

Oil falls 1% as US crude inventories surge

Read more stories