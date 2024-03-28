AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.27%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.47%)
DGKC 66.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.31%)
FCCL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.49%)
FFBL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (12.85%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.1%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.41%)
HBL 105.20 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.95%)
HUBC 122.75 Increased By ▲ 5.23 (4.45%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.07%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.53%)
MLCF 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.95%)
OGDC 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.5%)
PAEL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.79%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.52%)
PPL 106.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.6%)
PTC 18.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (14.47%)
SEARL 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.8%)
SNGP 64.05 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (4.66%)
SSGC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
TELE 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.43%)
TPLP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.24%)
TRG 72.50 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.7%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.45%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 6,952 Increased By 74.5 (1.08%)
BR30 22,836 Increased By 267.1 (1.18%)
KSE100 67,194 Increased By 646.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 22,116 Increased By 201.4 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-03-28

CEOs of Discos ordered to stop electricity theft

  • Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari encourages officials of Discos to leverage technology and innovation in their efforts to eradicate power theft
Recorder Report Published March 28, 2024 Updated March 28, 2024 09:55am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari has termed power theft “economic terrorism” and directed Discos to take decisive action against the electricity thieves.

He was addressing the chairmen and the chief executive officers (CEOs) of the power distribution companies through a video link.

The discussion centred on combating electricity theft, which the minister referred to as a form of “economic terrorism” that has severely impacted the country’s economy.

Anti-electricity theft, recovery drive a flop?

According to an official statement, Minister Leghari emphasised the urgent need to address electricity theft, citing its detrimental effects on the national economy.

He encouraged officials of Discos to leverage technology and innovation in their efforts to eradicate power theft.

The objective is to curtail indiscriminate power outages, especially to consumers who diligently pay their bills.

The minister declared that all obstacles hindering efforts to prevent electricity theft must be removed.

He warned that employees and officers involved in such illegal activities would be dealt with firmly and decisively.

He made it clear that there would be no political interference in the campaign against electricity theft.

He stressed that decisions would be made based on merit, ensuring a transparent and impartial approach.

He issued instructions to all Discos to establish modern customer service centres nationwide.

The minister also directed for appointment of competent officers to ensure the timely resolution of customer complaints.

The minister also issued a directive emphasising the importance of kindness towards consumers and stated that any mistreatment of consumers, especially regarding the installation of new electricity connections, would not be tolerated. The minister instructed the authorities to follow the policy of “customer is always right”.

He has also mandated the management of Discos to uphold the utmost diligence in keeping all financial records up-to-date and to meticulously compile detailed information pertaining to the company’s assets.

This approach aims to streamline the concession/privatisation process as per government decisions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy electricity DISCOS Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari Economic distress electricity theft CEOs of Discos

Comments

200 characters
KU Mar 28, 2024 08:25am
And we should all hire certified but retired thieves to protect our homes in these uncertain times. Playing with fire, we are.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Notsurprised Mar 28, 2024 11:10am
The only solution will ever be to shut off feeders with low recovery. Then let the entire neighborhood sort out the thieves amongst them. Neighbors always know who is using kunda, stealing, etc...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

CEOs of Discos ordered to stop electricity theft

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains nearly 1%, crosses 67,000

Thatta Cat-III wind projects: PPIB develops ‘new arrangements’

Outstanding dues: Iranian firm Sunir seeks PM’s help

NAC to approve Q2 GDP estimates today

SIFC set to brief ‘new guard’ on previous decisions

Oil prices advance as investors reassess US inventories data

‘The Federation, in light of Entry 50, cannot tax the capital value of immovable property at all’

No CCoP meeting under Dar’s chairmanship held so far

PIA privatisation: ‘scheme of arrangement’ endorsed

Read more stories