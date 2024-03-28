CEOs of Discos ordered to stop electricity theft

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari has termed power theft “economic terrorism” and directed Discos to take decisive action against the electricity thieves.

He was addressing the chairmen and the chief executive officers (CEOs) of the power distribution companies through a video link.

The discussion centred on combating electricity theft, which the minister referred to as a form of “economic terrorism” that has severely impacted the country’s economy.

According to an official statement, Minister Leghari emphasised the urgent need to address electricity theft, citing its detrimental effects on the national economy.

He encouraged officials of Discos to leverage technology and innovation in their efforts to eradicate power theft.

The objective is to curtail indiscriminate power outages, especially to consumers who diligently pay their bills.

The minister declared that all obstacles hindering efforts to prevent electricity theft must be removed.

He warned that employees and officers involved in such illegal activities would be dealt with firmly and decisively.

He made it clear that there would be no political interference in the campaign against electricity theft.

He stressed that decisions would be made based on merit, ensuring a transparent and impartial approach.

He issued instructions to all Discos to establish modern customer service centres nationwide.

The minister also directed for appointment of competent officers to ensure the timely resolution of customer complaints.

The minister also issued a directive emphasising the importance of kindness towards consumers and stated that any mistreatment of consumers, especially regarding the installation of new electricity connections, would not be tolerated. The minister instructed the authorities to follow the policy of “customer is always right”.

He has also mandated the management of Discos to uphold the utmost diligence in keeping all financial records up-to-date and to meticulously compile detailed information pertaining to the company’s assets.

This approach aims to streamline the concession/privatisation process as per government decisions.

