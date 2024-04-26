AIRLINK 80.52 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.4%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
DFML 34.94 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.27%)
DGKC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
FCCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.73%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
GGL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 117.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.85 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.05%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.32%)
MLCF 37.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
OGDC 137.62 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
PAEL 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.78%)
PIAA 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
PIBTL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
PPL 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.31%)
PRL 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
SEARL 57.68 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.84%)
SNGP 67.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.73%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TPLP 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 71.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.49%)
UNITY 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.54%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
BR100 7,626 Increased By 100 (1.33%)
BR30 24,869 Increased By 219.3 (0.89%)
KSE100 72,645 Increased By 673.4 (0.94%)
KSE30 24,008 Increased By 258.9 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Airline revenues: IATA urges Pakistan to allow repatriation of $399mn

  • Pakistan should simplify onerous process for repatriation, including requirement to provide audit certificates and tax exemption certificate, association says
BR Web Desk Published April 26, 2024 Updated April 26, 2024 02:50pm

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), a trade body of global airlines, has called on Pakistan to immediately release airline revenues that are being held in contravention of international agreements.

“The situation has become severe with airlines unable to repatriate over $720 million ($399 million in Pakistan and $323 million in Bangladesh) of revenues earned in these markets,” read the statement.

“The timely repatriation of revenues to their home countries is critical for payment of dollar denominated expenses such as lease agreements, spare parts, overflight fees, and fuel,” Philip Goh, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Asia-Pacific, was quoted as saying.

July-February FY24: foreign investors’ profit repatriation soars 237%

“Delaying repatriation contravenes international obligations written into bilateral agreements and increases exchange rate risks for airlines.

“Pakistan and Bangladesh must release the more than $720 million that they are blocking with immediate effect so that airlines can continue to efficiently provide the air connectivity on which both these economies rely,” said Goh.

The IATA’s statement highlights the trouble faced by foreign entities in repatriating profits from Pakistan, which imposed restrictions on the outflow of dollars to keep its faltering foreign exchange reserves in check.

The stock of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)-held reserves currently stand at just under $8 billion.

IATA says blocked airline funds by countries including Pakistan threaten connectivity

The IATA, which represents some 320 airlines comprising 83% of global air traffic, also urged Pakistan to simplify the “onerous process” for repatriation.

The association noted that airlines in Pakistan are required to provide an auditor’s certificate with each remittance showing the amount to be remitted. “This can happen as frequently as twice a month, which can be time consuming and adds to the operating cost in Pakistan,” read the statement.

Moreover, airlines in Pakistan are also required to obtain a Tax Exemption Certificate from the Commissioner of Income Tax, said IATA.

The association was of the view that the certificate is redundant since airlines operating to Pakistan are covered by avoidance of double taxation, which further prolongs the fund repatriation process.

“We recognize that governments have a difficult challenge in how foreign currencies are used strategically.

“Airlines operate on razor-thin margins. They need to prioritize the markets they serve based on the confidence they have in being able to pay their expenses with revenues that are remitted in a timely and efficient fashion.

“Reduced air connectivity limits the potential for economic growth, foreign investment, and exports. With such large sums of money involved in both markets, urgent solutions are needed,” said Goh.

IMF Executive Board to meet April 29 on Pakistan’s SBA

Pakistan’s $350-billion economy faces a chronic balance of payment crisis, with nearly $24 billion to repay in debt and interest over the next fiscal year - three times more than its central bank’s foreign currency reserves.

Pakistan is also seeking a new long-term, larger International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, a follow-up to its Stand-By Arrangement that was reached last year.

Islamabad says it is now seeking a loan over at least three years to help macroeconomic stability and execute long-due and painful structural reforms, though Aurangzeb has declined to detail what size the country seeks.

IATA aviation sector International Air Transport Association Airline industry Philip Goh Pakistan aviation industry Tax Exemption Certificate Commissioner of Income Tax,

Comments

200 characters
Waseem Akhtar Apr 26, 2024 02:06pm
IATA should be simple in assuming that an appeal will move this Dar-iarian economic managers. These are people who blocked drugs LC's to save precious Dollars luxury car fleet of Pindi boys.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Airline revenues: IATA urges Pakistan to allow repatriation of $399mn

SBP expected to hold rates on Monday ahead of IMF deal, Reuters poll finds

Pakistan’s economic condition shows improvement, but ‘needs surgery’: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan rejects provocative statements from Indian leaders on Kashmir

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,500 in Pakistan

India begins voting in second phase of giant election as Modi vs Gandhi campaign heats up

JS Bank registers massive 376% jump in profit in 1QCY24

Oil prices on track to snap two-week losing streak

Prices of petrol, diesel likely to be slashed

PBC floats 5-year ‘exports charter and imports substitution plan’

Read more stories