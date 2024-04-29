AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Finance Div to hire SECP commissioner for three years

Zaheer Abbasi Published 29 Apr, 2024 04:49am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Division has decided to hire Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) commissioner for a period of three years.

Finance Division in a vacancy announcement uploaded on its website stated that it required services of dynamic and high-calibre professionals for one position of Commissioner in the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The intending applicant should have at least a masters’ degree in relevant field of securities market, law, accountancy, economics, finance, insurance and industry with a minimum 20 years of experience, eminence and expertise in the field.

SECP: three Commissioners appointed

The competent professional should be of known integrity and prior experience of handling regulatory work will be an added advantage. Maximum age limit for the position is 62 years at the time of appointment.

An attractive compensation package as per policy will be paid. In case of selection, the candidates working in government departments, semi-government departments, international financial institutions, multilateral organisations, inter-governmental organisations, non-governmental organisations, autonomous or semi-autonomous bodies and private sector; etc., will have to resign or seek retirement before joining the new assignment.

Acceptance of resignation from previous job will be mandatory for charge assumption in case of selection. The selected candidates shall be appointed for a term of three years. Interested applicants have been asked to apply by 13th May, 2024 of the publication of this notice.

