AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 27.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (7.48%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No attempt to sabotage China-Pakistan cooperation will ever succeed, says Beijing

  • Reaffirms its commitment to support Pakistan for economic development and fighting terrorism
BR Web Desk Published 27 Mar, 2024 10:30pm
Photo: Radio Pakistan
Photo: Radio Pakistan

A day after five Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bisham, China on Wednesday said the tragic incident would not affect the “iron-clad friendship” of the two countries and Beijing would continue its support for Pakistan’s economic and social development.

“No attempt to sabotage China-Pakistan cooperation will ever succeed. China will continue supporting Pakistan’s socioeconomic development and efforts to make lives better for its people, and we remain firm in our commitment to working with Pakistan in various fields and delivering more benefit to the two peoples,” spokesperson of China’s foreign ministry, Lin Jian said in a press briefing.

The development comes after a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers working on a dam project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, killing six people, police said, the third major attack on Chinese interests in Pakistan in a week.

The first two attacks hit a naval base and a strategic port in the southwest province of Balochistan where China is investing billions in infrastructure projects.

“We have noted the condemnation on the terrorist attack and condolences over Chinese victims from some countries. This is much appreciated. We reiterate that terrorism is a common enemy of humanity. It’s the shared responsibility of the global community to fight terrorism and stop such tragedies from happening again.

“China firmly supports Pakistan in fighting terrorism. We are solid in our commitment to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, institutions and projects overseas,” Lin Jian said while answering a question.

He added that China had asked Pakistan to speed up the hunt for the perpetrators of the attack, punish them by law, let justice be done for the victims, and take effective steps to protect the safety and security of Chinese personnel in Pakistan.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Shehbaz called for a joint investigation by military and civilian officials into the attack on Chinese engineers, while reviewing security arrangements for its projects.

Also, President Asif Ali Zardari visited the Embassy of People’s Republic of China and offered condolences, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, over the killing of Chinese citizens in a terrorist attack in Bisham.

He strongly condemned Tuesday’s terrorist attack, saying that the Pakistani nation shared the grief of the Chinese people.

Khyber pakhtunkhwa Pakistan China relations terrorism in Pakistan Bisham terror incident attack on Chinese in Pakistan attack on Chinese engineers

Comments

200 characters

No attempt to sabotage China-Pakistan cooperation will ever succeed, says Beijing

Record high: KSE-100 settles above 66,500 with 642-point gain

July-February FY24: foreign investors’ profit repatriation soars 237%

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Alleged interference by spy agencies: CJP summons full court meeting

President Zardari visits Chinese Embassy, expresses condolence over Tuesday’s suicide bombing

Intense Israeli bombardment hits southern Gaza, calls for more aid grow

US says it doesn't support Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project going forward

MCB Bank gets SBP’s green signal to commence Exchange Company operations

Pakistan ‘well positioned’ to leverage $949bn global carbon market but challenges aplenty

Read more stories