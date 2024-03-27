Alleged interference by spy agencies: CJP summons full court meeting

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa summoned on Wednesday a full court meeting of the apex court over the letter written by six Islamabad High Court judges regarding alleged interference of spy agencies in the judiciary.

The development comes after the bar associations called for a probe into the letter.

Earlier, a petition was also filed on Wednesday in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking an open court investigation of the letter.

Petitioner Mian Dawood Advocate requested the SC to form a commission and conduct a probe, and urged it to convene a judicial convention over the alleged interference of members of the executive, including operatives of intelligence agencies, in judicial affairs.

On Tuesday, the six judges had written a letter against the alleged “interference” and “intimidation” by “operatives of intelligence agencies.”

They said they were seeking guidance from the SJC with regard to the duty of a judge to report and respond to actions on part of “members of the executive, including operatives of intelligence agencies, that seek to interfere with discharge of his/her official functions and qualify as intimidation, as well as the duty to report any such actions that come to his/her attention in relation to colleagues and/or members of the courts that the High Court supervises.”

The judges including Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz wrote the letter seeking guidance on the interference of agencies in judicial functions.