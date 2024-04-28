AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,626 Increased By 100.3 (1.33%)
BR30 24,814 Increased By 164.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-28

63 vehicles taken away, 51 mobile phones snatched in Islamabad

Fazal Sher Published 28 Apr, 2024 02:56am

ISLAMABAD: More than 51 mobile phones were snatched from people, mostly at gunpoint, during the last week in the different areas of the capital, most of them at gunpoint.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered 63 cases of auto theft, 20 cases of various kinds of theft including robbers and snatching cases as well as over three cases of kidnapping reported to different police stations in the same period.

The 63 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations include four cars and 59 motorbikes.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Karachi Company, Kohsar, Tarnol, Khanna, Industrial Area, Lohi Bher, and Shehzad Town police stations.

In the same period, armed persons, auto thieves stole eight motorbikes from the limits of Lohi Bher police station, seven motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station, six motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Karachi Company police station, five from the limits of Tarnol police station as well as another four motorbikes from the limits of Shehzad Town station.

During the last week, unidentified armed persons snatched eight mobile phones, auto thieves stole six motorbikes, and robbers struck at five places in the limits of Karachi Company police station, another seven cases of carjacking, seven cases of mobile theft, and one case of robbery were reported to Kohsar Town police station, armed persons snatched seven mobile phones and auto thieves stole five bikes from the limits of Tarnol police station and six cases of mobile phone snatching, three cases of robbery and four cases of car theft were reported to Khanna police station.

Similarly, last week, armed persons snatched seven mobile phones and auto thieves stole two bikes as well as two cars from the limits of the Industrial Area police station. Car lifters stole eight bikes from

the limits of Lohi Bheer police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

street crime

Comments

200 characters

63 vehicles taken away, 51 mobile phones snatched in Islamabad

Dar calls for enhancing ‘economic diplomacy’

Efforts to outsource airports get good response

PM likely to discuss KE, solar power investment matters with Saudis

Net metering consumers: PD presents buyback rate cut mechanism to prime minister

Sewing machine needles: New customs values fixed

Govt forms body for PSM revival

Consulting firms for advisory support to ministries: Ministry to seek cabinet’s approval for hiring

Economy on path to recovery amidst global tides: SBP Governor

Audio leaks’ case: Pemra, PTA, FIA and IB ‘demand’ recusal of Justice Babar

IK gives green light for talks with govt?

Read more stories