63 vehicles taken away, 51 mobile phones snatched in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: More than 51 mobile phones were snatched from people, mostly at gunpoint, during the last week in the different areas of the capital, most of them at gunpoint.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered 63 cases of auto theft, 20 cases of various kinds of theft including robbers and snatching cases as well as over three cases of kidnapping reported to different police stations in the same period.

The 63 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations include four cars and 59 motorbikes.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Karachi Company, Kohsar, Tarnol, Khanna, Industrial Area, Lohi Bher, and Shehzad Town police stations.

In the same period, armed persons, auto thieves stole eight motorbikes from the limits of Lohi Bher police station, seven motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station, six motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Karachi Company police station, five from the limits of Tarnol police station as well as another four motorbikes from the limits of Shehzad Town station.

During the last week, unidentified armed persons snatched eight mobile phones, auto thieves stole six motorbikes, and robbers struck at five places in the limits of Karachi Company police station, another seven cases of carjacking, seven cases of mobile theft, and one case of robbery were reported to Kohsar Town police station, armed persons snatched seven mobile phones and auto thieves stole five bikes from the limits of Tarnol police station and six cases of mobile phone snatching, three cases of robbery and four cases of car theft were reported to Khanna police station.

Similarly, last week, armed persons snatched seven mobile phones and auto thieves stole two bikes as well as two cars from the limits of the Industrial Area police station. Car lifters stole eight bikes from

the limits of Lohi Bheer police station.

