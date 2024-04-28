Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar appointed as Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan

In a key development, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has been appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan, the foreign office announced on Sunday.

The announced was made in a post on X by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader is currently serving as the foreign minister.

He has earlier served as the finance czar in the previous governments of PML-N.

Later, the Cabinet Division also issued the notification of Dar’s appointment as the deputy prime minister.

“The Prime Minister has been pleased to designate Mr Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, as Deputy Prime Minister with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification read.

Earlier, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, then Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader, has served as the deputy prime minister of the country back in 2012.