Efforts to outsource airports get good response

KARACHI: The efforts to outsource the country’s airports have received good response as several foreign airport operators are showing interest in bidding process for the Islamabad International Airport.

This was informed during an online meeting chaired by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar with Heads of Missions abroad on Saturday.

According to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), the meeting reviewed the progress made on market sounding efforts being made through Pakistan’s Missions Abroad for outsourcing of airports. The Secretary Aviation/ DGCAA presented a progress review, highlighting the concerted efforts of Heads of Missions in Turkey, Malaysia, UAE, Qatar, Paris, Spain, Germany, Kuwait, UK, and Switzerland.

The interest of foreign airport operators will boost the efforts of outsourcing airports to ensure maximum facilitation to the passengers.

PCAA also informed that the meeting also marked the 9th meeting of the Steering Committee on Outsourcing of Airports, which has been working to explore opportunities for public-private partnerships in the aviation sector. The committee’s efforts have led to increased interest from international airport operators, paving the way for potential collaborations and investments in Pakistan’s airports.

