AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,626 Increased By 100.3 (1.33%)
BR30 24,814 Increased By 164.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-29

PM discusses ‘entering another programme’ with IMF chief

APP Published 29 Apr, 2024 04:49am

RIYADH: Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif met Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director (MD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This was the first meeting between the Prime Minister and MD IMF since his re-election. They last met in Paris in June 2023 on the margins of the Summit for New Global Financial Pact.

The Prime Minister thanked Georgieva for her support to Pakistan in securing the USD 3 billion Standby Arrangement (SBA) from IMF last year that was now nearing its completion. The IMF Executive Board is expected to meet Monday (today) to decide on the final tranche of USD 1.1 billion under SBA. The MD of IMF appreciated the leadership of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for timely securing SBA last year.

PM Shehbaz asks authorities to 'immediately engage' IMF regarding Extended Fund Facility

The Prime Minister informed the MD IMF that his government was fully committed to put Pakistan’s economy back on track. He had directed his financial team, led by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to carry out structural reforms, ensure strict fiscal discipline and pursue prudent policies that would ensure macro-economic stability and sustained economic growth.

Both sides also discussed Pakistan entering into another IMF program to ensure that the gains made in the past year are consolidated and its economic growth trajectory remains positive.

MD IMF shared her institution’s perspective on the ongoing program with Pakistan, including the review process.

The Prime Minister also extended a cordial invitation to the MD IMF to visit Pakistan at her convenience.

IMF Kristalina Georgieva IMF and Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif SBA

Comments

200 characters

PM discusses ‘entering another programme’ with IMF chief

Dar designated as deputy PM

Uplift projects: PM, IDB president for early completion

Aurangzeb says mulling introducing digital currency potential

Fed to meet amid dwindling hopes of summer rate cuts

Finance Div to hire SECP commissioner for three years

Delay in TTS: MoF tasked to identify the black sheep

Forex reserve constraints: SBP advises Chinese firm to get its DSRA minimized

KSA tells summit the world has failed Gaza

Appointment of ATIR members: No procedure prescribed as per rules: IHC

Read more stories