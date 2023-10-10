BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.41%)
DFML 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.62%)
DGKC 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.6%)
FABL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.79%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.56%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.52%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PIOC 97.03 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.67%)
PPL 73.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.45%)
PRL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 90.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By 58 (1.2%)
BR30 17,193 Increased By 161 (0.95%)
KSE100 48,140 Increased By 418.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,650 Increased By 146.1 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 closes over 48,000 after seven weeks

BR Web Desk Published 10 Oct, 2023 07:45pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another positive session on Tuesday, as its benchmark KSE-100 Index closed above 48,000 after seven weeks. The last time it closed over this level was on August 18.

The KSE-100 remained in positive territory throughout the session. At close, the benchmark index settled at 48,140.28, up by 418.48 points or 0.88%.

The positive momentum was driven by the banking, fertiliser, and refinery sectors, including MEBL, FFC, ATRL, UBL, and BAHL, contributing a total of 153 points. Conversely, NESTLE, MTL, and COLG collectively incurred a loss of 30 points, brokerage house Topline Securities said.

It was the seventh consecutive positive close at the KSE-100 Index.

On Monday, the index had gained 228 points, mainly on rupee’s continuous merry run against the US dollar.

Topline Securities sees the KSE-100 reaching near 50,000 level in a “pre-election rally”.

“We believe the Pakistan market can potentially experience an 8-10% pre-election rally thereby, has the potential to reach near 50k assuming a smooth election process and the approval of the IMF tranche in November,” said Topline Securities in a note earlier.

Meanwhile, the rupee’s merry run continued against the US dollar, as it appreciated another 0.41% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the local unit settled at 280.51 after an increase of Rs1.14 in the inter-bank market.

This was the rupee’s 24th consecutive gain against the greenback, and remains one of the longest appreciation runs in history.

Volumes on the all-share index increased to 350 million from 233.6 million on Tuesday.

The value of shares was recorded at Rs10.7 billion from Rs7.07 billion in the previous session.

K-Electric Ltd. remained the volume leader with 33.8 million shares, followed by Pak Refinery with 26.3 million shares and WorldCall Telecom with 21.4 million shares.

Shares of 347 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 227 registered an increase, 96 recorded a fall, and 24 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index Pakistan stocks kse-100 PSX notice Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 closes over 48,000 after seven weeks

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.2bn in September, 5.5% higher on monthly basis

Rupee extends winning streak against US dollar in inter-bank market

Open-market: rupee maintains positive trajectory against US dollar

UN rights chief condemns illegal Israeli ‘siege’ of Gaza

US doesn’t want civilians killed in Gaza or Israel, White House says

PBC calls for investigation after Pakistan’s exports to China ‘underreported by $594mn’

After one-month hiatus, gold price per tola opens Rs15,500 lower in Pakistan

Habib Metropolitan Bank says it will establish wholly-owned EC

Mendis, Samarawickrama hit tons as Sri Lanka make 344-9 against Pakistan

Read more stories