BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
DGKC 47.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FABL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.43%)
GGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
HBL 93.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.29%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
MLCF 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
OGDC 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.97%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PIOC 94.15 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.69%)
PPL 73.72 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.08%)
PRL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
SSGC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.78%)
TPLP 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.21%)
TRG 89.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.59%)
UNITY 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,819 Increased By 35.3 (0.74%)
BR30 17,041 Increased By 92.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,722 Increased By 228.2 (0.48%)
KSE30 16,504 Increased By 129.6 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 adds another 228 points, extends gains for sixth session

BR Web Desk Published 09 Oct, 2023 07:18pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another positive session on Monday, as its benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 228 points, mainly on rupee’s continuous merry run against the US dollar.

During early-day trading, the KSE-100 went into the negative zone, hitting an intra-day low of 47,217.74. However, a buying-spree witnessed later pushed the index into positive territory.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 47,721.80, up by 228.23 points or 0.48%.

“The equity market witnessed a positive session today [Monday] amid continuous appreciation of PKR,” brokerage house Ismail Iqbal Securities stated in its post-market report.

It was the sixth consecutive positive close at the KSE-100 Index.

On Friday, the index gained 41.19 points and closed the week 2.73% stronger.

According to the brokerage house Topline Securities, the early day sell-off on Monday can be attributed to an uptick in international oil prices, in the backdrop Middle East conflict between Israel and Hamas forces where a full-blown fighting initiated over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee continued its merry run against the US dollar, appreciating 0.37% in the inter-bank market on Monday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the local unit settled at 281.65 after an increase of Rs1.04 in the inter-bank market.

This was the rupee’s 23rd successive increase against the greenback, making it one of the longest appreciation runs in history.

Volumes on the all-share index slightly decreased to 233.66 million from 246.38 million on Friday.

The value of shares was recorded at Rs7.07 billion from Rs7.18 billion in the previous session.

K-Electric Ltd. remained the volume leader with 38.5 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 25.2 million shares and P.I.A.C.(A) with 12.3 million shares.

Shares of 334 companies were traded on Monday, of which 150 registered an increase, 168 recorded a fall, and 16 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index Pakistan stocks kse-100 PSX notice Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 adds another 228 points, extends gains for sixth session

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

More than 123,000 people displaced in the Gaza Strip: UN

Open-market: rupee sees gain against US dollar

Oil prices jump as Middle East turmoil roils markets

High financial charges, costs: profit of Pakistan’s listed textile sector plunges 24% in FY23

1,700 ‘illegal’ Afghan nationals arrested in Karachi: Sindh Home Minister

Pakistan’s Symmetry Group says it has inked deal with US tech company

Mari Petroleum successfully drills appraisal well in Sindh

Cipher case: Imran, Qureshi to be indicted on October 17

Read more stories