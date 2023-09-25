BAFL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.38%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.95%)
CNERGY 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
DFML 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.09%)
DGKC 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FABL 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
FCCL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
GGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.36%)
HBL 94.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.5%)
HUBC 86.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.42%)
MLCF 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.03%)
OGDC 96.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.65%)
PAEL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.07%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.69%)
PIOC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
PPL 74.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.22%)
PRL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
SSGC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 90.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.29%)
UNITY 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.26%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,649 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,394 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,219 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

‘Pre-election rally’: PSX has potential to reach near 50,000, says brokerage house

  • Topline Securities says assuming smooth election process and approval of the IMF tranche in November, the KSE-100 could see 8-10% rally
BR Web Desk Published September 25, 2023 Updated September 25, 2023 04:43pm

The Pakistan stock market can potentially come close to the 50,000 level near the general elections, assuming there is a “smooth election process” and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approves the next tranche of the Stand-By Arrangement in November.

This was stated by brokerage house Topline Securities in a report released on Monday.

“We believe that the Pakistan market can potentially experience an 8-10% pre-election rally thereby, has the potential to reach near 50k assuming a smooth election process and the approval of the IMF tranche in November,” said Topline Securities.

The country’s equities market has remained range-bound in recent weeks and is currently near the 46,400 level over uncertainty around Pakistan’s economic future that has been dampened by lack of inflows from multilateral and bilateral partners. Additionally, a worsening inflation outlook and talks of a hike in interest rate had previously kept investors on the sidelines as well.

However, it got a significant push last week, after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that the general election would be held in the last week of January 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that the assemblies were dissolved in August 2023, and as per the constitution, the general election should be held in less than 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly.

“However, due to the new census of 2023 and the delimitation process, which was approved on August 05, 2023, by the Council of Common Interests, this delay was expected. That’s why there was uncertainty about the General Election and its timeline,” said Topline in its report.

“We think the upcoming election, the direction of the Pak Rupee and the IMF-November review are key market drivers in the short run,” it said.

The brokerage house was of the view that on the assumption of a stable PKR amid recent steps taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and law enforcement agencies, “we may see local equities performing well ahead of elections”.

Topline highlighted that in the past, the benchmark KSE Index has posted an average gain of 8% four months before the elections.

“PSX saw a 4-month pre-election positive rally in 3 elections (1997, 2002, & 2013) out of 5, with an average return of 17%. Interestingly, in the 2008 and 2018 elections, no positive pre-election rally was seen due to economic issues.

“In total, over the last 5 elections, PSX witnessed an average 4-month pre-election return of 8%.

“Similarly, PSX witnessed a 3-month pre-election rally in 4 out of 5 elections (1997, 2002, 2008, & 2013) with an average return of 7%. In the 2-month pre-election period, PSX observed pre-election rallies in 3 out of 5 elections (1997, 2002, & 2013) with an average return of 7%.

Meanwhile, in the last month of elections, PSX experienced an average positive return of 7% in all 5 elections, highlighted the report.

Topline shared that Pakistan’s equity market is currently trading at cheap price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 3.9x and a positive development like timely and peaceful election and subsequent passing of power to the elected democratic government will improve investors confidence.

The KSE-100 Index, largely seen as a benchmark for market performance, was last seen over the elusive 50,000-point mark back in June 2017. Since then, it has been unable to come too close to this level.

The IMF programme approval triggered a fresh wave of buying, taking the KSE-100 near 49,000 in August 2023, but since then, it has retreated due to profit-taking and lack of fresh triggers.

Pakistan Economy Pakistan Stock Exchange ECP Election Commission of Pakistan PKR pkr rate IMF and Pakistan election rally pakistan elections

Comments

1000 characters

‘Pre-election rally’: PSX has potential to reach near 50,000, says brokerage house

Open-market: rupee improves to 290-293 against US dollar

Inflation expected to cross 30% in Sept amid spike in POL rates: brokerage house

Imran Khan should be shifted to Adiala Jail: IHC

Missing TV anchor Imran Riaz ‘safely recovered’: Sialkot police

National Refinery initiates production, supply of bunker fuel

Oil prices rise, tight supply back in focus

Hong Kong crypto firm hit by $200 million hack

Fertiliser industry: Govt mulling ending cheaper gas facility

Boosting industrial competitiveness: SIFC executive body seeks a financial plan

Read more stories