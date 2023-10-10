BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.41%)
DFML 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.62%)
DGKC 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.6%)
FABL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.79%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.56%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.52%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PIOC 97.03 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.67%)
PPL 73.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.45%)
PRL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 90.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By 59.3 (1.23%)
BR30 17,210 Increased By 177.8 (1.04%)
KSE100 48,140 Increased By 418.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,650 Increased By 146.1 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee extends winning streak against US dollar in inter-bank market

  • Local currency has now appreciated for 24 successive sessions
  • Has cumulatively gained 9.5% since it hit a record low of 307.1 in inter-bank market on Sept 5
Recorder Report Published October 10, 2023 Updated October 10, 2023 04:41pm

The Pakistani rupee’s merry run continued against the US dollar, as it appreciated another 0.41% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday. This is the rupee’s 24th consecutive gain against the greenback, and makes it one of the longest appreciation runs in history.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 280.51 after an increase of Rs1.14 in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee had appreciated 0.37% to settle at 281.65.

This is one of the longest appreciations runs seen by the rupee against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and comes in large part due to the authorities’ crackdown on smuggling and hoarding of foreign currency as well as reforms in the Exchange Companies’ sector.

Internationally, the US dollar softened on Tuesday along with US interest rate expectations and a fall in Treasury yields as investors detected a slight dovish shift in Federal Reserve officials’ tone.

The US dollar retreated as the 10-year Treasury yield eased to 4.63% in Asian trading hours, after hitting a 16-year high of 4.88% last week.

However, comments from two Fed officials turned around the mood and U.S. rate forecasts overnight after noting the recent selloff in bonds might negate the need for further hikes.

The global dollar index fell to 106.067 from the previous close of 106.083.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Tuesday after rallying more than 4% in the previous session, with traders cautious as they watched for potential supply disruptions amid military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

interbank market Exchange rate US dollar index buying and selling currency exchange rates dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar buying and selling for currency notes Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank rupee rate interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Oct 10, 2023 03:58pm
Keep winning before the defeat of the century. Win a few battles . Lose the war.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee extends winning streak against US dollar in inter-bank market

Open-market: rupee maintains positive trajectory against US dollar

Around 1,500 bodies of Hamas members found in Israel: army

UN says nearly 200,000 displaced in Gaza, water shortages expected

PBC calls for investigation after Pakistan’s exports to China ‘underreported by $594mn’

IMF keeps 2023 global growth outlook unchanged as regions diverge

Practice & Procedure Act: SC resumes hearing

Oil dips on investor caution as market watches Middle East turmoil

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opts to bat against Pakistan

RMS Limited enters into SPA with Baluchistan Wheels

Read more stories