BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Imran says his life in danger as he faces arrest in Toshakhana case

PEMRA bars TV channels from broadcasting Imran Khan's speeches and pressers

Difficult to keep ministry if govt doesn't fulfil promises made with flood affectees: Bilawal

Sanaullah says Islamabad police in Lahore on court's order, not govt's order

Pakistan should prioritise population planning, female education: Miftah Ismail

Govt will extend maximum support to pilgrims for Hajj 2023: Ishaq Dar

Imran says 'ready to talk to everyone' for Pakistan's betterment

Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmad (retd) appointed new NAB chairman

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

World Bank willing to fund fan replacement plan

PD ready for energy security dialogue with US

Jul-Feb: FBR collection shows Rs240bn shortfall

PSDP 2023-24: Finance Div seeks Rs2.958bn allocation

Nepra accuses NTDC of failing to evacuate cheap Thar electricity

Punjab approves wheat purchase policy

PTA data for January: 0.87m cell phones produced locally as compared to 0.07m imported ones

ECC likely to approve SG for population and housing census

