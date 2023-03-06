BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 4 and March 5, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Imran says his life in danger as he faces arrest in Toshakhana case
- PEMRA bars TV channels from broadcasting Imran Khan's speeches and pressers
- Difficult to keep ministry if govt doesn't fulfil promises made with flood affectees: Bilawal
- Sanaullah says Islamabad police in Lahore on court's order, not govt's order
- Pakistan should prioritise population planning, female education: Miftah Ismail
- Govt will extend maximum support to pilgrims for Hajj 2023: Ishaq Dar
- Imran says 'ready to talk to everyone' for Pakistan's betterment
- Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmad (retd) appointed new NAB chairman
- CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues
- Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation
- Army decides to solarise its cantonments
- World Bank willing to fund fan replacement plan
- PD ready for energy security dialogue with US
- Jul-Feb: FBR collection shows Rs240bn shortfall
- PSDP 2023-24: Finance Div seeks Rs2.958bn allocation
- Nepra accuses NTDC of failing to evacuate cheap Thar electricity
- Punjab approves wheat purchase policy
- PTA data for January: 0.87m cell phones produced locally as compared to 0.07m imported ones
- ECC likely to approve SG for population and housing census
