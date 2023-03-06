AVN 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.54%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.61%)
DGKC 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.08%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.7%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
MLCF 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
OGDC 86.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.7%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PIBTL 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.95%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.39%)
TELE 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.21%)
TPLP 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
TRG 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.81%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 14,567 Increased By 49.7 (0.34%)
KSE100 41,410 Increased By 72.8 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,595 Increased By 11.1 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 4 and March 5, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 06 Mar, 2023 08:38am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Imran says his life in danger as he faces arrest in Toshakhana case

Read here for details.

  • PEMRA bars TV channels from broadcasting Imran Khan's speeches and pressers

Read here for details.

  • Difficult to keep ministry if govt doesn't fulfil promises made with flood affectees: Bilawal

Read here for details.

  • Sanaullah says Islamabad police in Lahore on court's order, not govt's order

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan should prioritise population planning, female education: Miftah Ismail

Read here for details.

  • Govt will extend maximum support to pilgrims for Hajj 2023: Ishaq Dar

Read here for details.

  • Imran says 'ready to talk to everyone' for Pakistan's betterment

Read here for details.

  • Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmad (retd) appointed new NAB chairman

Read here for details.

  • CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Read here for details.

  • Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

Read here for details.

  • Army decides to solarise its cantonments

Read here for details.

  • World Bank willing to fund fan replacement plan

Read here for details.

  • PD ready for energy security dialogue with US

Read here for details.

  • Jul-Feb: FBR collection shows Rs240bn shortfall

Read here for details.

  • PSDP 2023-24: Finance Div seeks Rs2.958bn allocation

Read here for details.

  • Nepra accuses NTDC of failing to evacuate cheap Thar electricity

Read here for details.

  • Punjab approves wheat purchase policy

Read here for details.

  • PTA data for January: 0.87m cell phones produced locally as compared to 0.07m imported ones

Read here for details.

  • ECC likely to approve SG for population and housing census

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

ECC likely to approve SG for population and housing census

Police serve arrest warrants to Imran

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

TIFA moot agrees to ensure progress on all issues: govt

CWDP approves Rs11bn healthcare projects

‘Anomaly’ in FBR’s IRIS system perturbs taxpayers

Digital census, assistance to flood victims: Bilawal hints at quitting ministry

Read more stories