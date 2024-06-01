AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
Pakistan

Govt committed to bringing new level of prosperity to country: Ishaq Dar

  • Deputy Prime minister says a committee has been established to address the challenges faced by the medical education sector in the country
Published 01 Jun, 2024 04:48pm

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Saturday that the government is committed to bringing a new level of economic prosperity to the country.

Addressing the first convocation of HBS Medical and Dental College in Islamabad, he said special measures are being taken to provide accessible and affordable healthcare facilities for everyone.

Dar said a committee has been established to address the challenges faced by the medical education sector in the country.

Positive signs indicate economic turnaround: Musadik

He said the committee will review the criteria for recognition of the private sector medical colleges to ensure quality education.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that there is a need for political stability and continuity of economic policies to put Pakistan on a sustained growth trajectory and attain prosperity for the people.

Pakistan can become a $1 trillion economy by 2035: minister

In a related development, Wall Street bank Citi earlier said that it expects Pakistan to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new four-year programme of up to $8 billion by end-July, and recommends going long on the country’s 2027 international bond.

Pakistan in April completed a short-term $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement but Islamabad has stressed the need for a fresh, longer-term programme.

