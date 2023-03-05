AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Punjab approves wheat purchase policy

Muhammad Saleem Published 05 Mar, 2023 03:36am
Follow us

LAHORE: Punjab Cabinet, which met here Saturday accorded approval to ‘Wheat Purchase Policy for 2023- 2024’ under which wheat purchase campaign will start from 10th of March across the province and during this drive 3.5 million metric tonnes of wheat will be purchased through 395 centres.

The CM Mohsin Naqvi directed the Cabinet Standing Committee for Wheat to review wheat purchase campaign on daily basis.

The caretaker Chief Minister presided the 8th cabinet meeting, which took historic decision aimed at promoting merit in the province and eliminating ‘recommendation culture’ by declaring null and void the decision to make inductions through departmental selection committees.

Sindh cabinet approves wheat procurement from March 15

The meeting decided to give relief to the male and female students travelling on Metro Bus service and Orange Line Metro Train by providing free travelling facilities. The CM directed Transport department to submit a summary at the earliest to provide free travelling facility to the male and female students.

The Cabinet by taking a praiseworthy step for the labourers sought a plan to run Metro Bus service at 6:00 am in the morning instead of 6:30 am.

The Cabinet also approved a plan to reduce Rs 300 billion in the circular debt with regard to food operation of Food Department. A Ministerial Committee has been constituted to review reduction of non-AC public transport fares. Approval was granted during the meeting to establish a Joint Coordination Committee for Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Murree. Approval was also granted of three years audit reports of the Punjab government’s accounts by the Auditor General of Pakistan.

Approval was granted for the appointment of the post of Vice Chancellor Lahore Garrison University.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Wheat wheat crop wheat price Mohsin Naqvi wheat purchase policy

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab approves wheat purchase policy

PSDP 2023-24: Finance Div seeks Rs2.958bn allocation

Imran says ‘ready to forgive all for sake of country’

WB willing to fund fan replacement plan

Nepra accuses NTDC of failing to evacuate cheap Thar electricity

PD ready for energy security dialogue with US

PML-N to steer the country out of ‘crises’, says Maryam

Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmad (retd) is now new NAB chairman

PTA data for January: 0.87m cell phones produced locally as compared to 0.07m imported ones

LDCs’ conference: PM leaving for Doha today

Read more stories