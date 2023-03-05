Punjab approves wheat purchase policy

LAHORE: Punjab Cabinet, which met here Saturday accorded approval to ‘Wheat Purchase Policy for 2023- 2024’ under which wheat purchase campaign will start from 10th of March across the province and during this drive 3.5 million metric tonnes of wheat will be purchased through 395 centres.

The CM Mohsin Naqvi directed the Cabinet Standing Committee for Wheat to review wheat purchase campaign on daily basis.

The caretaker Chief Minister presided the 8th cabinet meeting, which took historic decision aimed at promoting merit in the province and eliminating ‘recommendation culture’ by declaring null and void the decision to make inductions through departmental selection committees.

The meeting decided to give relief to the male and female students travelling on Metro Bus service and Orange Line Metro Train by providing free travelling facilities. The CM directed Transport department to submit a summary at the earliest to provide free travelling facility to the male and female students.

The Cabinet by taking a praiseworthy step for the labourers sought a plan to run Metro Bus service at 6:00 am in the morning instead of 6:30 am.

The Cabinet also approved a plan to reduce Rs 300 billion in the circular debt with regard to food operation of Food Department. A Ministerial Committee has been constituted to review reduction of non-AC public transport fares. Approval was granted during the meeting to establish a Joint Coordination Committee for Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Murree. Approval was also granted of three years audit reports of the Punjab government’s accounts by the Auditor General of Pakistan.

Approval was granted for the appointment of the post of Vice Chancellor Lahore Garrison University.

